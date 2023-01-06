Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A paradise between the sea and backwaters

As the New Year is beginning, why not visit a peaceful little beach to let the waves wash away painful memories of the past?

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the New Year is beginning, why not visit a peaceful little beach to let the waves wash away painful memories of the past?

Kappil is a scenic beach flanked by the Arabian sea and the backwaters of the Edava Narayana Lake. The pristine backwaters, true-blue sea and the coconut tree lagoon, take you to a world far away from the hustle and bustle of the city. It’s rather quiet and peaceful at Kappil, with activities to make it a great getaway for solo as well as family trips. 

Kappil is about 7km north of Varkala. An auto-rickshaw is the best way to reach here. Buses are available too.  One can also walk here from Varkala beach, but the route isn’t well laid out. However, it isn’t too hard to find out the way and local people will help.

One can walk on the sand, listen to the waves, feel the sea breeze rustling the hair, explore the rocky barrier protecting the beach and nearby communities from powerful tides, and relax. 

The 1km beach road is also perfect for a drive.

Water sports aficionados will surely love what Kappil has to offer. The Priyadarshini Boat Club offers boat trips daily from 10am to 5pm. The safari boat ride on the backwaters is an invigorating experience lush green coconut groves, islands, birds, paddy fields and the Kappil Shiva Temple, there’s much to explore. One ride costs about Rs 600 for 30 mins and can accommodate up to seven people. Mini, row and pedal boats are available.

Adventurous people can trek up the nearby Kodi Hills, which offers a breathtaking view from its top. Be mindful of weather conditions, as it is advisable to make the trek only in clear weather. Carry mosquito and other insect repellents, torches, lights and batteries while trekking. 

Varkala Beach and the town are the main attractions nearby. Varkala offers accommodations that fit all budgets. It is also the closest town to Kappil. The nearby Edathua and Vettekkada beaches are even more secluded. Nellatil, Paravur and Nadayara are also some scenic areas nearby. 

How to reach

  • From Thiruvananthapuram: 46km 

Nearby Attractions

  • Varkala Beach
  • Papanasam
  • Varkala Aquarium
  • Sivagiri Mutt
  • Anchuthengu Lighthouse & Fort

Where to Stay

  • M R Beach And Cottages
  • InDa Hotel
  • Serene Lake Resort
  • PASO Beach Resort
  • Kappil meadows
