Capital to soon get its official ‘Royal Veedhi’

Move to develop route into a heritage corridor by giving it a regal touch

The Kowdiar-Vellayambalam stretch, a part of the heritage corridor, which will be upgraded as part of the ‘Raja Veedhi’ project | B P Deepu

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital city will soon have a royal corridor befitting its stature with the  Tourism Department all set to develop the road from Vellayambalam LMS Junction to Kowdiar Square into an official ‘Raja Veedhi’/ ‘Royal Path’.

Authorities plan to develop the route-one of the most popular stretches in the heart of the city - into a heritage corridor by giving it a royal touch with traditional lamps, food kiosks, arteria work, a performance stage for street artists, kiosks for selling local handicrafts and seating arrangements.

The project, which is being proposed under the Smart City Mission will be  implemented by the Tourism Department. According to official sources, the project which is estimated to cost around Rs 5 crore has already received in-principle approval from the state government.

“This is one of the beautiful and well-maintained stretches in Trivandrum. Our aim is to make it more interesting and presentable. The project is very crucial for the proposed nightlife being planned in the capital. Various nightlife projects are being planned around the proposed ‘Raja Veedhi’. Kanakakunnu Palace, Manaveeyam Veedhi spots for nightlife and a food street is being planned at Kowdiar - Kuravankonam stretch,” said an official associated with the project. 

As part of the Travancore Heritage Tourism Project, many heritage building along the proposed Raja Veedhi is being given facade lighting. “We will highlight all the heritage components and all the different nightlife projects will be synchronised after completion.The street lighting being planned along the stretch will be unique,” the official said. 

The authorities are planning to develop Vivekanantha Park, the children’s park adjacent to it at Kowdiar Square as part of the project. “An amphitheatre will come up at the spot on the other side of the park, which can be used for giving outdoor classes on calligraphy for children,” the official added.  According to official sources, a detailed survey would be carried out soon to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) for the project. 

A senior official of the City Corporation said that the proposal is in the initial stages. “There are pedestrian pathways on both sides, a median and the green cover is also good in the proposed stretch. Some of the states in the country have developed heritage corridors into royal paths and it’s very popular in European countries too,” said the official. 

Project ‘nightlife’

  • The project proposed under the Smart City Mission will be  implemented by the Tourism Department
  • Estimated to cost around Rs 5 crore, the project has already received in-principle approval from the state government.
  • Crucial for the proposed nightlife being planned in the capital. Various nightlife projects are being planned around the proposed ‘Raja Veedhi’. A food street is being planned at Kowdiar - Kuravankonam stretch
