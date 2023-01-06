PWD engineer assaults contractor, work halted

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A tense situation prevailed at the PWD executive engineer’s (roads) office at PMG Junction, when an assistant engineer hit a contractor, leaving him with a bloodied nose.

In response, the Kerala Government Contractors’ Federation (KGCF) called for a protest march and dharna on Friday. It also decided to stop works in Thiruvananthapuram until stringent action is taken against the assistant engineer, Jijo Manohar, who hit P Mohan Kumar, 65, district president of the KGCF.

The incident took place on Thursday when Mohan arrived at the office to meet Jijo, who had been recently transferred to the bridges section. Ajith Nair, state committee member of KGCF said there was a discrepancy of Rs 7 lakh that was entered in the Project Information and Cost Estimation software for contractors.

