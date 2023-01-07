Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A French study on Indian dances

Annette’s book showcases artists who’ve innovated classical Indian dance forms.

Published: 07th January 2023 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Roven Roy French dancer and choreographer Annette Leday, along with French film director Cyrille Larrieu, presented their book and film ‘Dance India Today’ at Alliance Francaise de Trivandrum on January 5. Alliance Francaise director Eva Martin inaugurated the event. Renowned Kathak dancer Daksha Sheth and Australian- born composer Devissaro launched the book. Daksha, Annet te, Cyri lle and Devissaro also held an interactive session after the launch. “My book is a survey on Indian dance which I conducted before the pandemic outbreak,” said Annette.

“Indian dance is known in France only for its traditional forms. I decided to explore new dance forms and showcase its 21st-century image,” she said. “I hope my work inspires people to take interest in Indian dance” she added. Annette’s research on Indian dance took her to many cities. “I travelled across interviewing and filming artistes, dancers, choreographers and critics,” she said.

“I’ve tried to approach as many subjects as possible both in terms of artistic as well as practical terms. I created a delta of knowledge, which I then organised into chapters,” she said. “Dance is all about movement, and Cyrille Larrieu’s film gives movement to the book ’s structure.” Annette’s book showcases artists who’ve innovated classical Indian dance forms.

“The ones who’ve broken the system a bit,” Annette said. “Kumudini Lakhiya, a Kathak dancer, choreographs group performances when traditional per formance s have one dancer. Preethi Athreya has radically innovated upon Bharatanatyam. Astad Deboo pioneered new approaches to dance,” she said. The book also explores innovations in dance, the new themes explored by artists, their creative process, funding and more. Cyrille Larrieu’s film is composed of excerpts from Annette’s interviews. “This film is just the start, it supports the book.

Annette and I were a bit frustrated while editing the film as it shows a lot of talking heads and not many clips of dance performances,” said Cyrille. “We’re working on a new film that ’ll include more dance,” he added. Navtej Johar, Preethi Athreya, Mallika Sarabhai, Anoushka Kurien and Vikrem Iyengar are among the dancers featured in the film.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Shankar Mishra being taken away by the police from the DCP office at IGI Airport. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Police arrests man who 'urinated' on Air India co-passenger from Bengaluru
Varun Gandhi (Photo| Sunish P Surendran/ EPS)
No patient benefitted from health ministry scheme to treat rare disease: Varun Gandhi to Mandaviya
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Rajasthan cold wave: Minimum temperature recorded below freezing point at 0.6* Celsius
Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)
Air India CEO apologises for 'urinating' incidence; crew, pilot de-rostered, reviews alcohol policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp