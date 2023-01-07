Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Dreams come true for Gayathri

Interestingly, the performance in Sabarimala would be her 100th stage after she took again to dance just four years into retirement.

Published: 07th January 2023 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Gayathri Vijayalekshmi, a retired teacher residing in the capital is on cloud nine.Her dreams will come true on Saturday, when she will make her maiden visit to the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple, and also perform Bharatanatyam at the hill shrine.

She retired as a professor and head of Electrical and Electronics Department of the TKM College of Engineering, Kollam.Gayathri had to stop dancing at the age of 26, two years after she started teaching at the college. Gayathri started learning dance at the age of nine. Her first guru in Bharatanatyam was PG Janardhanan Master of Vadanappally. Just four years into retirement she was encouraged to do a dance performance by her students.Her performance after several years was impressive.

Her children also were impressed by the dance video and encouraged her to do more performance.”It was the beginning of my second life. I joined as a student under my former dance teacher V Mydhili of Midhilalaya Dance Academy. She had taught me for two years while I was doing MTech at CET in Thiruvananthapuram,” she said.

Her first performance in her second innings was in 2016. She did a one-hour long Bharatanatyam kacheri at Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan three years later. She got numerous stages, including those at Attukal and Vadakkumnathan temples thereafter.

Interestingly, the performance in Sabarimala would be her 100th stage after she took again to dance just four years into retirement. Gayathri says her children Unnimaya, Yadukrishnan and their families are her biggest support. She has also acted in a short film “Grandma” and  a cinema “Class by a soldier”, both directed by Chinmayi Nair, a Plus-I student.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Shankar Mishra being taken away by the police from the DCP office at IGI Airport. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Police arrests man who 'urinated' on Air India co-passenger from Bengaluru
Varun Gandhi (Photo| Sunish P Surendran/ EPS)
No patient benefitted from health ministry scheme to treat rare disease: Varun Gandhi to Mandaviya
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Rajasthan cold wave: Minimum temperature recorded below freezing point at 0.6* Celsius
Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)
Air India CEO apologises for 'urinating' incidence; crew, pilot de-rostered, reviews alcohol policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp