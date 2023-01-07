Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Financial crisis behind NRK family’s suicide 

Mounting debts and job loss prompted a family of three at Kadinamkulam to set themselves on fire on Thursday

Published: 07th January 2023 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

While the woman Bimla Majhi was run over by a train, the minor sons - Ravindra and Dusmanta - were lying dead in a pool of blood in their house.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mounting debts and job loss prompted a family of three at Kadinamkulam to set themselves on fire on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Padinjattumukku residents Rameshan, 48, his wife Sulaja Kumary, 46, and daughter Reshma, 23.

According to  the police, the man of the house losing his job prompted the family to take the extreme step.Rameshan had returned from a Gulf country on Thursday. The neighbours woke up by midnight after hearing the noice of the window panes breaking due to heat generated by the fire. The three were locked in the bedroom and in order to prevent the rescuers from reaching them, the door was blocked with an almirah and other furniture from inside.

This prevented the neighbours from delivering timely help. By the time they tried to douse the fire by pouring water through the window, the trio were charred to death. Rameshan was found lying on the floor, while the other two were lying in the bed.

Rameshan owed about Rs 30 lakh to as many as 20 people. He had borrowed money from them at high-interest rates for various purposes. During Covid-19, Rameshan had lost his job abroad. It was very recently that he got another job, as a driver, in a Gulf country,Kadinamkulam police said.

According to  relatives, Rameshan had paid a huge amount as interest to the people to whom he owed money. But due to an acute financial crisis, he was finding it difficult to repay the full amount. He returned from abroad on Thursday at noon and was planning to sell his land and house as the final resort to pay back the borrowed money.

A person was ready to buy the property, but he backed off after knowing that two people to whom Rameshan owed money had filed a case in court. As the effort to sell the property failed, Rameshan was under mental stress, one of the relatives said.

Police sources said the names of the persons who had lent him money were mentioned in his suicide note.
Rameshan also wrote the amount he owed to each of them and directed his father to repay them after selling his house and property. The police added that Rameshan did not raise any complaints against the money lenders and they have registered a case for unnatural death.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Shankar Mishra being taken away by the police from the DCP office at IGI Airport. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Police arrests man who 'urinated' on Air India co-passenger from Bengaluru
Varun Gandhi (Photo| Sunish P Surendran/ EPS)
No patient benefitted from health ministry scheme to treat rare disease: Varun Gandhi to Mandaviya
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Rajasthan cold wave: Minimum temperature recorded below freezing point at 0.6* Celsius
Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)
Air India CEO apologises for 'urinating' incidence; crew, pilot de-rostered, reviews alcohol policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp