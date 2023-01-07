Job scam: Titanium officer’s anticipatory bail plea rejected

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Additional District Sessions Court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Travancore Titanium Legal deputy general manager Sasikumaran Thampi, an accused in the Titanium job scam case. Judge K Vishnu rejected the bail plea after prosecutor M Salahudeen argued that the extent of the fraud case was huge and the police are still getting complaints from the victims.

The prosecutor argued that the probe has revealed that the scam involved a large amount of money and more details ought to be collected. He also told the court that the custody of Thampi was necessary as he had interviewed the job aspirants. Thampi had approached the court for anticipatory bail in the case registered by the Poojappura police that pertains to the fleecing of Rs 14 lakh from an aided school teacher.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Additional District Sessions Court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Travancore Titanium Legal deputy general manager Sasikumaran Thampi, an accused in the Titanium job scam case. Judge K Vishnu rejected the bail plea after prosecutor M Salahudeen argued that the extent of the fraud case was huge and the police are still getting complaints from the victims. The prosecutor argued that the probe has revealed that the scam involved a large amount of money and more details ought to be collected. He also told the court that the custody of Thampi was necessary as he had interviewed the job aspirants. Thampi had approached the court for anticipatory bail in the case registered by the Poojappura police that pertains to the fleecing of Rs 14 lakh from an aided school teacher.