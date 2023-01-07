Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Job scam: Titanium officer’s anticipatory bail plea rejected

He also told the court that the custody of Thampi was necessary as he had interviewed the job aspirants.

Published: 07th January 2023 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

SIM box scamsters, fraud

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Additional District Sessions Court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Travancore Titanium Legal deputy general manager Sasikumaran Thampi, an accused in the Titanium job scam case. Judge K Vishnu rejected the bail plea after prosecutor M Salahudeen argued that the extent of the fraud case was huge and the police are still getting complaints from the victims.

The prosecutor argued that the probe has revealed that the scam involved a large amount of money and more details ought to be collected. He also told the court that the custody of Thampi was necessary as he had interviewed the job aspirants. Thampi had approached the court for anticipatory bail in the case registered by the Poojappura police that pertains to the fleecing of Rs 14 lakh from an aided school teacher.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Job scam
India Matters
Shankar Mishra being taken away by the police from the DCP office at IGI Airport. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Police arrests man who 'urinated' on Air India co-passenger from Bengaluru
Varun Gandhi (Photo| Sunish P Surendran/ EPS)
No patient benefitted from health ministry scheme to treat rare disease: Varun Gandhi to Mandaviya
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Rajasthan cold wave: Minimum temperature recorded below freezing point at 0.6* Celsius
Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)
Air India CEO apologises for 'urinating' incidence; crew, pilot de-rostered, reviews alcohol policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp