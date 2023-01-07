Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

NGT deputes panels to bring out white paper

The decision was taken on the basis of complaints raised by the local coastal community and fisherfolk.

Published: 07th January 2023 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

National Green Tribunal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed to bring out a white paper to find out whether there is any relation between coastal erosion and the Vizhinjam seaport construction. The NGT has asked two expert committees-the committee to study the environmental impact, and the shoreline committee- to study the scientific reason behind the coastal erosion around the port. The decision was taken on the basis of complaints raised by the local coastal community and fisherfolk.

