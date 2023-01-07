Steps will be taken to ensure party discipline: V Joy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM will not try to justify the allegations against SFI leaders, said newly-elected CPM district secretary V Joy. Speaking to the media at a press meet in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, the Varkala MLA said steps will be taken to ensure party discipline. “Corrections will be made and strict action will be taken against those involved in such activities,” he said.

Responding to questions on recent allegations about some SFI workers, Joy said members of mass and class organisations may indulge in some wrong activities at times. But the party will take necessary corrective steps, he said.

Joy said he would strive to shed more light on the welfare activities carried out by the party. On being asked about allegations of disproportionate assets against some leaders, he asked not to generalise things.

The Varkala MLA exuded confidence that he would be able to manage the job of the party district secretary along with his legislatorship. Though the party prefers leaders not holding multiple positions, certain amendments were made in view of the current political situation. He said he will undertake both responsibilities efficiently.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM will not try to justify the allegations against SFI leaders, said newly-elected CPM district secretary V Joy. Speaking to the media at a press meet in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, the Varkala MLA said steps will be taken to ensure party discipline. “Corrections will be made and strict action will be taken against those involved in such activities,” he said. Responding to questions on recent allegations about some SFI workers, Joy said members of mass and class organisations may indulge in some wrong activities at times. But the party will take necessary corrective steps, he said. Joy said he would strive to shed more light on the welfare activities carried out by the party. On being asked about allegations of disproportionate assets against some leaders, he asked not to generalise things. The Varkala MLA exuded confidence that he would be able to manage the job of the party district secretary along with his legislatorship. Though the party prefers leaders not holding multiple positions, certain amendments were made in view of the current political situation. He said he will undertake both responsibilities efficiently.