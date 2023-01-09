Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Health department issues bird flu advisory 

The minister has urged everyone to be part of the precautionary efforts jointly carried out by the animal husbandry and health departments.

Published: 09th January 2023 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Health Minister Veena George

Kerala Health Minister Veena George (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The health department has issued an advisory after suspected bird flu was reported in Azhoor panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram. Health Minister Veena George urged the public to take precautions to prevent the transmission of infection from birds to human beings. “There is no need for concern. But we must be vigilant. All should follow the guidelines,” she said. 

Bird flu has been suspected in the death of around 200 ducks on a farm at Perunguzhi in Azhoor panchayat, and the authorities have decided to cull the birds in the area as part of precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, the health department has started special monitoring of fever cases reported from these places. As per the advisory, people from such localities should inform the doctor if they develop breathing problems. The minister has urged everyone to be part of the precautionary efforts jointly carried out by the animal husbandry and health departments.

Avian influenza is an infectious disease in birds, and it is rarely transmitted to humans when the virus undergoes mutation. So far, the state has not reported bird flu infection in humans. However, the health department has asked all people interacting closely with birds, including children, to take precautions. Bird handlers shall take medicines as a precaution after consulting a doctor.

Culling starts today

The animal husbandry department will start the culling of birds, including chicken, ducks, quail and other pet birds, within a one-km radius of the Perunguzhi junction ward in Azhoor panchayat on Monday. The department officials will destroy eggs, meat and feed and also burn bird droppings as a precautionary measure.

The department has declared a surveillance zone covering Kizhuvilam, Kadakkavoor, Keezhattingal, Chirayinkeezhu, Mangalapuram, Andoorkonam and Pothencode panchayats. They have also banned the sale and transfer of hens, ducks and pet birds from the surveillance zone to the outside. 

