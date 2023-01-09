Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Mukkola-Karode NH 66 work halted again; district collector to convene meet

Local residents are seeking construction of a 300-metre drain to prevent waterlogging

Published: 09th January 2023 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Mukkola-Karode NH 66

Mukkola-Karode NH 66. Image used for representational purposes.

By K Krishnachand
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Local residents halted the construction work of the Mukkola- Karode NH 66 at Vengapotta demanding the construction of a 300-metre drain to avoid waterlogging in their residential area. The 16.3-kilometre stretch, which is the first concrete highway in the state, was scheduled to be opened to the public by the end of this month.

The residents want the construction of the drain to be done in a scientific manner so as to ensure proper drainage of water through it. 

“We are not against development. But we will have to suffer in the future if a proper drain is not constructed. During heavy rains, our houses are getting inundated with rainwater. We are suffering for a long time due to the embankment built here. It is the responsibility of the NHAI to construct a dedicated drain to prevent flooding, “said Radhakrishnan, a local resident.

NHAI sources said that they are trying their best to commission the highway this month itself. Only 200-metre work at three parts of the stretch-Thengavila, Thirupuram and Vlathankara-remains to be completed.

“The work was making fast progress. But, the residents protested and stopped the work. They are demanding a 300-metre drain at the panchayat road linking the highway with the local road. But it is not our job to construct a drain at the panchayat. Furthermore, it is impossible to do so at a time when the entire project is nearing completion,” said P Pradeep, project director at NHAI. 

The construction of the concrete highway began in 2016 and the project had witnessed several hurdles, including soil unavailability and opposition from residents, over the past few years. Protest by the residents against the poor quality of the culvert at Thengavila near Punnakulam, which collapsed in heavy rain also halted the construction for some days.

L&T Constructions, the EPC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction) contractor, recently obtained a stay order from the High Court against the stop memo issued by the Mining and Geology Department for excavating red earth from the buffer zone at a quarry in Perumkadavila panchayat.

District Collector, Geromic George has called a meeting with residents and NHAI this week to resolve the issue. He told TNIE that the issue would be resolved and that he would ensure that the highway is opened to the public as soon as possible.

While work on the Tamil Nadu side of the NH is likely to be delayed due to land acquisition issues, the officials plan to open traffic from Mukkola to Karode once the stretch is completed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mukkola-Karode NH 66 Geromic George
India Matters
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
TN Governor RN Ravi. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
'Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu': DMK alliance parties walk-out as TN Governor addresses Assembly
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp