Mukkola-Karode NH 66 work halted again; district collector to convene meet

K Krishnachand By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Local residents halted the construction work of the Mukkola- Karode NH 66 at Vengapotta demanding the construction of a 300-metre drain to avoid waterlogging in their residential area. The 16.3-kilometre stretch, which is the first concrete highway in the state, was scheduled to be opened to the public by the end of this month.

The residents want the construction of the drain to be done in a scientific manner so as to ensure proper drainage of water through it.

“We are not against development. But we will have to suffer in the future if a proper drain is not constructed. During heavy rains, our houses are getting inundated with rainwater. We are suffering for a long time due to the embankment built here. It is the responsibility of the NHAI to construct a dedicated drain to prevent flooding, “said Radhakrishnan, a local resident.

NHAI sources said that they are trying their best to commission the highway this month itself. Only 200-metre work at three parts of the stretch-Thengavila, Thirupuram and Vlathankara-remains to be completed.

“The work was making fast progress. But, the residents protested and stopped the work. They are demanding a 300-metre drain at the panchayat road linking the highway with the local road. But it is not our job to construct a drain at the panchayat. Furthermore, it is impossible to do so at a time when the entire project is nearing completion,” said P Pradeep, project director at NHAI.

The construction of the concrete highway began in 2016 and the project had witnessed several hurdles, including soil unavailability and opposition from residents, over the past few years. Protest by the residents against the poor quality of the culvert at Thengavila near Punnakulam, which collapsed in heavy rain also halted the construction for some days.

L&T Constructions, the EPC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction) contractor, recently obtained a stay order from the High Court against the stop memo issued by the Mining and Geology Department for excavating red earth from the buffer zone at a quarry in Perumkadavila panchayat.

District Collector, Geromic George has called a meeting with residents and NHAI this week to resolve the issue. He told TNIE that the issue would be resolved and that he would ensure that the highway is opened to the public as soon as possible.

While work on the Tamil Nadu side of the NH is likely to be delayed due to land acquisition issues, the officials plan to open traffic from Mukkola to Karode once the stretch is completed.

