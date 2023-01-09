Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Valiyathura police intensify probe into IndiGo flight protest

The police’ decision to take undue advantage of what’s happening in the organisation will not be tolerated,” said Nusoor.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Valiyathura police have intensified the probe against the Youth Congress leaders who shouted slogans against the chief minister inside the IndiGo flight from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram and its aftermath.

Former Youth Congress state vice-president N S Nusoor who had been suspended from the party has been asked by the Shanghumugham assistant police commissioner D K Prithviraj to appear before the investigating officials on Wednesday for waving black flags at the chief minister. The YC state committee meeting held in Kochi on Sunday saw youth leaders coming down heavily against its president Shafi Parambil.

The incident happened on June 13, 2022, when Pinarayi and LDF convener E P Jayarajan was returning to Thiruvananthapuram from Kannur on an IndiGo flight when two Youth Congress leaders shouted slogans inside the flight.

They were arrested and later released. Nusoor and a few other YC  leaders waved black flags at the chief minister when he landed at the Thiruvananthapuram airport. It also saw another state Youth Congress vice-president K S Sabarinadhan getting arrested as the police claimed that he was the mastermind behind the protest inside the flight.

The factionalism in the state YC saw the suspension of two vice presidents, Nusoor and S M Balu, as they had demanded a probe into who leaked the role of Sabarinadhan in the debate on the official WhatsApp group of the leadership. Despite the All India YC  leadership deciding to reinstate the suspended leaders, it was alleged that state president Shafi Parambil was not so keen on taking a favourable decision.   “I will be appearing before the investigating officials on Wednesday. The police’s decision to take undue advantage of what’s happening in the organisation will not be tolerated,” said Nusoor.

Leaders came down heavily on state president Shafi Parambil at the YC state committee meeting held in Kochi on Sunday. The majority of youth leaders cutting across group equations alleged that the organisation is becoming weak. A section of leaders demanded the holding of elections to state the YC president's post. Shafi Parambil, whose tenure will end in March, sought the support of his colleagues to hold the district meets in the coming days.

