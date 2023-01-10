Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Avian influenza: Over 3,000 birds culled in Azhoor panchayat

RRT team visits houses and farms within 1-km radius of the Perunguzhi junction ward

Bird Flu
By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The rapid response team (RRT) of the Animal Husbandry Department culled over 3,000 birds as a precautionary measure against bird flu in Azhoor panchayat on Monday. The birds comprising hens, ducks, geese, quails, turkeys and other pet birds were culled.

The team visited houses and afarms within 1km radius of the Perunguzhi junction ward. They also destroyed eggs, meat and feed. The team comprised a veterinary surgeon, two livestock inspectors, an attendant, and two workers. Ward members and a police team also accompanied the rapid response team. Precautionary measures were taken after 200 ducks died of bird flu at a farm in Perunguzhi.

“We will continue the mop-up drive to find birds hitherto not included in the primary list. So far, no other bird flu incidents have been reported in the area,” said District Animal Husbandry officer Dr Beena Beevi. Since the locality is a wetland, the authorities have burned the carcasses of the birds at a vacant spot near the Railway Station ward.

The Animal Husbandry Department has fixed the compensation amount (Rs 200 for a bird if it is over two months old and Rs 100 for smaller birds) to be provided to farmers. The public will also get Rs 5 for an egg and Rs 12 for a kilogram of feed destroyed during the drive. Animal Husbandry Department Minister J Chinjurani said the state has provided Rs 4 crore as compensation to farmers in Kottayam and Alappuzha where birds were culled. There have been 10 and seven bird flu incidents in Alappuzha and Kottayam, respectively.

