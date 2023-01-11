Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Culling of birds ends in Azhoor panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram

The precautionary measures were taken after 200 ducks died of bird flu in a farm in Perunguzhi in Azhoor last week.

Rapid response team members trying to catch a hen in Perunguzhi | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The culling of birds as a precautionary measure against bird flu in Azhoor panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram ended on Tuesday. The rapid response team of the animal husbandry department culled over 350 birds, including 247 hens, 42 ducks, and 70 pet birds in 46 houses on the second day.

Besides, 54 eggs and 16.5kg of feed were destroyed. In total, 3,582 birds were culled, and 693 eggs and 344.75 kg of feed were destroyed.

“We focused on mopping up and combing operations to find out the birds we missed on day one. There were four squads in operation on day two. The public and the ward representatives cooperated fully with the efforts,” said district animal husbandry officer Dr Beena Beevi.

The precautionary measures were taken after 200 ducks died of bird flu in a farm in Perunguzhi in Azhoor last week. The department has also declared a surveillance zone covering Kizhuvilam, Kadakkavoor, Keezhattingal, Chirayinkeezhu, Mangalapuram, Andoorkonam, and Pothencode panchayats.
There is a ban on the sale and transfer of hens, ducks and pet birds from the surveillance zone.

Cong blames LDF for not taking swift measures to tackle bird flu
 

T’Puram: The bird flu incident caused uproar in the panchayat meeting held in Azhoor on Tuesday. Congress blamed the ruling LDF for not acting fast when birds died on a farm in the Perunguzhi ward (ward number 15).  “The panchayat did not stop the operation of the farm even when 200 birds died. They waited for almost one week to confirm the disease to take any action,” said Congress leader S Sarith.

Culling drive
Total birds culled: 3,582 (2,326 hens, 1,012 ducks, 244 pet birds)
693 eggs and 344.75kg of feed destroyed

