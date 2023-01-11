Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Syndicate-VC tussle on cards in Kerala tech varsity

A meeting of the Syndicate scheduled to be held on Wednesday is likely to be stormy in the wake of the controversy over a job notification issued by the varsity registrar in November last year.

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (formerly Kerala Technological University) (Photo | ktu.edu.in)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) is set to witness hostilities between the pro-LDF Syndicate and the vice-chancellor in-charge handpicked by the governor. A meeting of the Syndicate scheduled to be held on Wednesday is likely to be stormy in the wake of the controversy over a job notification issued by the varsity registrar in November last year.  

On Tuesday, Vice-Chancellor in-charge Ciza Thomas sought an explanation from registrar A Praveen over the controversial notification issued by him inviting applications for appointment to temporary posts. Ciza has sought an explanation from the public relations officer of the university for issuing a press release on behalf of the Syndicate, justifying the registrar’s action.

The notification was reportedly issued with the backing of the Syndicate, keeping the new VC in the dark. After the matter was brought to the notice of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the Raj Bhavan stayed the notification and asked the VC to take disciplinary action if required against the officials responsible for it.

A few Syndicate members had defended the registrar’s action by claiming that the notification was issued based on an order by previous Vice-Chancellor M S Rajasree who had to step down following a court order. However, the Syndicate has not been able to produce any documents to buttress its claims. Besides, the notification was issued on November 8 last year after the new VC  took charge.

