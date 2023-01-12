ASAP Kerala offers IIT certification in AI and ML

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ASAP Kerala, a state-run skill upgrading agency, is offering a certificate course in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) certified by IIT Palakkad. ASAP has come out with the programme in the wake of AI and ML emerging as the frontier technologies driving innovation, leading to the development of many new applications and products.

The 756-hour course is designed as per industry needs and international standards and is highly beneficial for students and professionals. The course is conducted in collaboration with various colleges across Kerala in a blended learning mode that includes online and physical sessions.

A batch will have 30 candidates. The total cost of the course for students is Rs 41,300 and for professionals is Rs 64,900, inclusive of GST. The course module is designed by Madras IIT. Application for the course will be open from February 1 and classes will commence on April 24.

The course provides the practical knowledge required for an array of new jobs in the AI field, including AI & ML Scientist, Data Scientist, Machine Learning Engineer, Robotics Scientist, Business Intelligence Developer, and AI Research Scientist.

For more details: https://asapkerala.gov.in/course/artificial-intelligence-and-machine-learning-developer/

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ASAP Kerala, a state-run skill upgrading agency, is offering a certificate course in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) certified by IIT Palakkad. ASAP has come out with the programme in the wake of AI and ML emerging as the frontier technologies driving innovation, leading to the development of many new applications and products. The 756-hour course is designed as per industry needs and international standards and is highly beneficial for students and professionals. The course is conducted in collaboration with various colleges across Kerala in a blended learning mode that includes online and physical sessions. A batch will have 30 candidates. The total cost of the course for students is Rs 41,300 and for professionals is Rs 64,900, inclusive of GST. The course module is designed by Madras IIT. Application for the course will be open from February 1 and classes will commence on April 24. The course provides the practical knowledge required for an array of new jobs in the AI field, including AI & ML Scientist, Data Scientist, Machine Learning Engineer, Robotics Scientist, Business Intelligence Developer, and AI Research Scientist. For more details: https://asapkerala.gov.in/course/artificial-intelligence-and-machine-learning-developer/