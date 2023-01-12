CM Pinarayi Vijayan releases Keltron @50 logo 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Electronic Development Corporation (KELTRON) is turning 50. As part of this, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the golden jubilee celebrations of Keltron on January 19 at Tagore Theatre.

On Wednesday, Pinarayi Vijayan released the logo of the golden jubilee celebrations at an event held at the ministers’ chamber. The logo represents 50 years of Keltron, which was established back in August 1973. The overall theme of the logo is green and signifies the eco-friendliness of Kerala, said a release.

In connection with the golden jubilee celebrations, Keltron has planned events from January 19 onward for the next eight months. Keltron will complete 50 years on August 30, 2023. During the period, Keltron will implement new products, start-up initiatives, electronics research and development projects, and other activities that would make Kerala an electronics hub in the coming years.

