Crime Branch to start probe on filmmaker Nayana Sooryan's death next week

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch team assigned to probe the unnatural death of filmmaker Nayana Sooryan will start its investigation next week. The agency is still awaiting case files from the museum police that conducted the initial probe in 2019. Crime Branch sources said they will officially start the probe after studying the case files and preparing an action plan.

“Usually it takes up to one week to get the case files from the local police. We will study the files and hold a meeting, where an action plan will be charted out. Since this is a case that is being re-investigated and there have been allegations about lapses in the initial probe, we are extra careful and not in any hurry,” sources said.

Meanwhile, it’s been learnt that the financial aspects of the case will also be covered in the probe.

Nayana’s financial background will be scrutinized to check whether anyone had espoused enmity toward her.

The case was handed over to the Crime Branch last week after the department review revealed that the museum police had made serious lapses while investigating the mysterious death of the 28-year-old filmmaker. Nayana was found dead in her rented house in 2019. The museum police had stalled its investigation after failing to find out the exact cause of death.

In its report to the court, the police had listed that the death could be due to autoerotic asphyxiation, suicide due to depression, or death due to dipping of blood sugar. However, the report said that it could not find which of the three possibilities resulted in Nayana’s death.

Meanwhile, the review conducted by ACP J K Dinil found no merit in the museum police’s observation and recommended a Crime Branch probe, citing that it could be a case of homicide.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch team assigned to probe the unnatural death of filmmaker Nayana Sooryan will start its investigation next week. The agency is still awaiting case files from the museum police that conducted the initial probe in 2019. Crime Branch sources said they will officially start the probe after studying the case files and preparing an action plan. “Usually it takes up to one week to get the case files from the local police. We will study the files and hold a meeting, where an action plan will be charted out. Since this is a case that is being re-investigated and there have been allegations about lapses in the initial probe, we are extra careful and not in any hurry,” sources said. Meanwhile, it’s been learnt that the financial aspects of the case will also be covered in the probe. Nayana’s financial background will be scrutinized to check whether anyone had espoused enmity toward her. The case was handed over to the Crime Branch last week after the department review revealed that the museum police had made serious lapses while investigating the mysterious death of the 28-year-old filmmaker. Nayana was found dead in her rented house in 2019. The museum police had stalled its investigation after failing to find out the exact cause of death. In its report to the court, the police had listed that the death could be due to autoerotic asphyxiation, suicide due to depression, or death due to dipping of blood sugar. However, the report said that it could not find which of the three possibilities resulted in Nayana’s death. Meanwhile, the review conducted by ACP J K Dinil found no merit in the museum police’s observation and recommended a Crime Branch probe, citing that it could be a case of homicide.