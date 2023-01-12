Service organisations oppose Kerala govt’s proposal on die-in-harness scheme

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Government service organisations, except the CPM-backed Kerala NGO Union, have unanimously opposed the state government’s proposal to bring in changes in the die-in-harness scheme. Following the trade unions’ displeasure, Chief Secretary V P Joy has urged the organisations to give their demands in writing. The unions have also opposed the government’s move to bring in conditions, following the Administrative Reforms Commission’s proposal, to give holidays on all fourth Saturdays.

The chief secretary held an online meeting with all the service organisations on Tuesday in this regard.

The government’s plan was to provide die-in-harness appointments only if dependents or spouses of the deceased accept the job within one year of the death of the employee.

Those unable to do so will be given Rs 10 lakh as compensation (recommendation by the ARC) and the vacancy reported to the Public Service Commission (PSC). The Kerala High Court had maintained that only less than 5% compassionate appointments should be made when vacancies arise in respective departments. The appeal filed by the state government was rejected which saw the law department advising them of no further scope to override it.

This led the state government to look for alternate options. According to M A Ajith Kumar, general secretary, Kerala NGO Association, the organisation has urged the government to bring in an integrated portal so that the vacancies can be reported directly, rather than enquiring at the compassionate cell functioning at the Secretariat and in various departments.

The Congress-led Kerala Secretariat Association has opposed the government’s proposal to give holidays on fourth Saturdays. Association president M S Ershad told TNIE that the chief secretary earlier had not informed of bringing in any conditions for providing holiday on fourth Saturdays.

