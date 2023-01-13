Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KTU syndicate’s move to clip VC’s wings may turn out to be dud

The syndicate’s proposal that it should be kept in the loop about all official correspondence between the VC and the chancellor has surprised academic circles too.

Published: 13th January 2023

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The pro-LDF syndicate of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) constituting a sub-committee to oversee the day-to-day administration of the varsity may end up as an exercise in futility as the university rules and statutes do not have any provision for such a mechanism, it is pointed out. It was allegedly to curtail the functioning of vice-chancellor Ciza Thomas that the syndicate, in its meeting on Wednesday, resolved to set up the subcommittee.

However, with the new VC making it clear that she would not approve anything that goes against varsity rules and statutes, the panel may not be able to intervene in the day-to-day administration of the university, as intended. “The syndicate can take any decision, but the implementing authority is the vice-chancellor. As long as the VC refuses to implement the decision, such a panel will have no scope to function,” pointed out a source. Moreover, it could also worsen the relationship between the syndicate and the VC. Meanwhile, sources close to the vice-chancellor indicated that she would examine the syndicate decisions in detail and only then take a final decision.

It is unlikely that Ciza would immediately take up the matter with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is the varsity’s chancellor, but such a move cannot be ruled out if the syndicate places further roadblocks on her smooth functioning, the sources said.

The syndicate’s proposal that it should be kept in the loop about all official correspondence between the VC and the chancellor has surprised academic circles too. Ciza was handpicked by the governor to replace M S Rajasree, who stepped down after a Supreme Court verdict. “The syndicate’s fiat is seen as a manifestation of its anxiety over a possible collusion between the chancellor and the vice-chancellor to run the varsity on their terms,” said a senior faculty member.

The syndicate’s move to clip the VC’s wings is seen as a retaliation to Ciza seeking an explanation from registrar A Praveen for issuing a notification for appointment to temporary posts in the varsity. The notification was issued reportedly with the syndicate’s backing but without the new VC’s concurrence. The governor stayed the notification after it was brought to his notice.

TAGS
APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University KTU
