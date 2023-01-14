India, Sri Lanka teams arrive in Thiruvananthapuram for ODI

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian and Sri Lankan teams for the third and final match of the ongoing One-Day International (ODI) series arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. The match will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium here on Sunday.

The team members landed in Thiruvananthapuram around 4pm in a chartered flight from Kolkata. India are in a dominant position in the three-match series, with a 2-0 lead after the victories in the first two ODIs played at Guwahati and Kolkata.

The ODI on Sunday will be the second 50-over match to be played at the Greenfield stadium. India had won by nine wickets in the match against West Indies at the stadium in 2018. The Indian and Sri Lankan teams will undergo practice sessions on Saturday. The Sri Lankan team will practise from 1pm to 4pm while the session for India will be from 5pm to 8pm.

On Sunday, spectators will be allowed entry into the stadium at 11.30am.The day-night match will begin at 1.30pm. Tickets for the match will be available online from Paytm Insider. As per the rate, tickets cost Rs 1,000 for the upper tier (18% GST and 12% entertainment tax applicable) and Rs 2,000 for the lower tier (18% GST and 12% entertainment tax applicable). The ticket price for students is Rs 500 (18% GST and 12% entertainment tax applicable). Tickets for students should be purchased through the respective educational institutions.

Pitch report

The Greenfield stadium’s pitches are not known for high scores. The four international matches played at the venue were all low-scoring or brief affairs. India restricted West Indies to 104 runs in the only ODI played at the stadium, and chased down the total easily. However, the curators have used ‘Mandya’ pitch for Sunday’s ODI, which has clay set specially brought from Mandya in Karnataka.

800 COPS TO PROVIDE SECURITY COVER

Eight hundred cops will be deployed at the Greenfield Stadium to provide security during the 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka. As many as 10 DySPs, 17 Inspectors, and 63 Sub-Inspectors will be deployed for monitoring the security arrangements. The services of commando forces and bomb squad personnel are also availed. A team led by the Deputy Commissioner will provide security for the players during their journey from their respective hotels to the stadium and back. Spectators will be allowed entry into the stadium from 10:30am.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian and Sri Lankan teams for the third and final match of the ongoing One-Day International (ODI) series arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. The match will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium here on Sunday. The team members landed in Thiruvananthapuram around 4pm in a chartered flight from Kolkata. India are in a dominant position in the three-match series, with a 2-0 lead after the victories in the first two ODIs played at Guwahati and Kolkata. The ODI on Sunday will be the second 50-over match to be played at the Greenfield stadium. India had won by nine wickets in the match against West Indies at the stadium in 2018. The Indian and Sri Lankan teams will undergo practice sessions on Saturday. The Sri Lankan team will practise from 1pm to 4pm while the session for India will be from 5pm to 8pm. On Sunday, spectators will be allowed entry into the stadium at 11.30am.The day-night match will begin at 1.30pm. Tickets for the match will be available online from Paytm Insider. As per the rate, tickets cost Rs 1,000 for the upper tier (18% GST and 12% entertainment tax applicable) and Rs 2,000 for the lower tier (18% GST and 12% entertainment tax applicable). The ticket price for students is Rs 500 (18% GST and 12% entertainment tax applicable). Tickets for students should be purchased through the respective educational institutions. Pitch report The Greenfield stadium’s pitches are not known for high scores. The four international matches played at the venue were all low-scoring or brief affairs. India restricted West Indies to 104 runs in the only ODI played at the stadium, and chased down the total easily. However, the curators have used ‘Mandya’ pitch for Sunday’s ODI, which has clay set specially brought from Mandya in Karnataka. 800 COPS TO PROVIDE SECURITY COVER Eight hundred cops will be deployed at the Greenfield Stadium to provide security during the 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka. As many as 10 DySPs, 17 Inspectors, and 63 Sub-Inspectors will be deployed for monitoring the security arrangements. The services of commando forces and bomb squad personnel are also availed. A team led by the Deputy Commissioner will provide security for the players during their journey from their respective hotels to the stadium and back. Spectators will be allowed entry into the stadium from 10:30am.