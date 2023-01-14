Pressure mounts on cops to nab elusive gangsters

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With gangster Om Prakash remaining elusive despite it being nearly a week since the Pattoor incident, allegations have surfaced that the city cops are turning a blind eye given the former’s political connections. The matter was further compounded when police maintained that there isn’t enough credible proof to say for certain that Prakash was at the scene of the incident. “While we are certain that Prakash ordered the attack, we have not got ample proof to conclude that the gangster was at the crime scene,” said a city police officer.

On Sunday, Prakash and his men hacked four members of a rival gang using machetes at Pattoor. Business dispute is believed to be the reason for the latest row. The injured four are also involved in a slew of criminal activities. Though two of Prakash’s aides were nabbed in connection with the incident, several more remain on the run. Police suspect that Prakash has fled to another state. Sunday’s attack saw a rare resurfacing of the gangster, who had been lying low after being let off by the High Court in the Aprani Krishnakumar murder case.

Meanwhile, Puthenpalam Rajesh, yet another notorious criminal, made news again when he brandished a knife at an ambulance driver following a war of words. The inability to nab Rajesh has also added to the growing clamour against the cops. However, top officials of the police denied allegations that some among them help the goons. “The probe is on. We are making progress.

No cop is helping these gangsters. Om Prakash’s establishments and residence were raided in connection with the Pattoor case, but we suspect he has fled to another state. searched for him at several places, but to no avail,” said Law and Order DCP Ajith V.

