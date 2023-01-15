Congress to intensify protest about buffer zone issue in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Congress has decided to intensify its protest against the LDF government on the buffer zone issue. This decision was taken at the State Congress executive committee meeting held at Indira Bhavan the other day. According to the Congress party, the buffer zone issue snowballed into a major controversy due to the LDF government’s inefficiency and their uncaring decisions which led the people living in the high ranges to panic.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has already visited the high ranges and address several meetings. State Congress president K Sudhakaran MP has alleged that the chief minister and the LDF government have been resorting to spreading false messages and pushing the people into darkness.

“The Congress party has decided to organise a peoples’ movement against the LDF government’s policy on the buffer zone issue. A sub committee has been constituted having Sunny Joseph as the chairman and Mathew Kuzhalnadan as the convener. It was the LDF government’s decision to have a minimum of 1km Eco Sensitive Zone around all protected forests which snowballed into a major controversy,” said Sudhakaran.

The state Congress leadership feels that the Kerala Congress has been following a stoic silence on the buffer zone issue. They also recalled that during the Legislative Assembly session the LDF government had promised to revoke the order after the Opposition and the Congress came out heavily against the ruling front within the Assembly and outside. The state Congress executive committee added that the state government has so far not bothered to revoke the order which shows their double standard. They urged the Left government to revoke the order on the buffer zone by shedding their stubbornness and false pride.

