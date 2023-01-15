Kerala's technical institutes asked to keep tab on labs in the wake of a report by ADGP

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of a report by ADGP (Intelligence) T K Vinod Kumar that weapons manufacturing took place on the pretext of lab studies at government technical educational institutions, the Directorate of Technical Education has issued an order to the institutions to keep a tab on the labs. As per the order issued on January 8 by the director in-charge T P Baiju Bhai, instructions were given, including strict monitoring of the labs, to all the heads of the institutions.

The order further stated that the teachers and lab staff should ensure that such activities are not allowed in the labs. The preliminary investigation was launched in response to a recent complaint that weapons manufacturing was rampant at the lab of Dhanuvachapuram ITI in Thiruvananthapuram district.

According ADGP’s report, submitted to the state government on December 21, 2022, weapons manufacturing is taking place under the pretext of lab studies at technical education labs across the state. This is a major concern, as it has put public safety and security at risk. The labs are also being used to manufacture illegal arms and ammunition, which can be used for criminal activities. The government should take stringent measures to ensure that such activities do not take place in technical education labs.

