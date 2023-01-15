Shortage of parboiled rice in ration shops pushing up inflation rate in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The disproportionate supply of parboiled rice and raw rice through ration shops is suspected to be an attempt to force the state to change its stand on fortified rice. Kerala has not accepted the Centre’s direction to supply fortified rice through the public distribution system, said a source in the Food and Civil Supplies Department.

Ironically, the state had earlier asked the Centre to increase the supply of raw rice, some eight months ago, to meet the demands of people in the southern districts. The state sought to maintain a 50:50 ratio in the supply. But this gradually went up and now 70-80% of the supply is raw rice, sparking wide criticism from beneficiaries. “This could be an attempt to force the state to accept fortified rice. Or else, we will have to be content with the current ratio,” said an officer.

The issue was discussed at the state-level vigilance committee formed in line with the National Food Security Act, 2003. The government has written to the Centre to reinstate the 50:50 ratio. The shortage of parboiled rice in the public distribution system is cited as a reason for the higher market price. The market intervention programme to bring down the rice prices in November did not succeed owing to the shortage of parboiled rice.

Higher prices of rice varieties are a hindrance to bringing down the inflation rate in Kerala. Kerala’s inflation rate was above the national average in November and December. Retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index was 5.92% in Kerala while the national figure was 5.72%, as per the data released by the National Statistical Office on Thursday. State’s retail inflation in December was up by 0.02% when compared to November, contradictory to the declining trend in the national average.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The disproportionate supply of parboiled rice and raw rice through ration shops is suspected to be an attempt to force the state to change its stand on fortified rice. Kerala has not accepted the Centre’s direction to supply fortified rice through the public distribution system, said a source in the Food and Civil Supplies Department. Ironically, the state had earlier asked the Centre to increase the supply of raw rice, some eight months ago, to meet the demands of people in the southern districts. The state sought to maintain a 50:50 ratio in the supply. But this gradually went up and now 70-80% of the supply is raw rice, sparking wide criticism from beneficiaries. “This could be an attempt to force the state to accept fortified rice. Or else, we will have to be content with the current ratio,” said an officer. The issue was discussed at the state-level vigilance committee formed in line with the National Food Security Act, 2003. The government has written to the Centre to reinstate the 50:50 ratio. The shortage of parboiled rice in the public distribution system is cited as a reason for the higher market price. The market intervention programme to bring down the rice prices in November did not succeed owing to the shortage of parboiled rice. Higher prices of rice varieties are a hindrance to bringing down the inflation rate in Kerala. Kerala’s inflation rate was above the national average in November and December. Retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index was 5.92% in Kerala while the national figure was 5.72%, as per the data released by the National Statistical Office on Thursday. State’s retail inflation in December was up by 0.02% when compared to November, contradictory to the declining trend in the national average.