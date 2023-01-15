Sreekaryam flyover in Kerala likely to be delayed as demolition work drags

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The construction of the 535-metre four-lane flyover at Sreekaryam as part of the proposed metro rail in the capital is likely to be delayed as the demolition work of the buildings is yet to be completed. Though the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) – the implementing agency of the project – had stated that it would float a tender for flyover construction in November and also get the demolition work completed by December 2022, nothing has turned positive. The demolition of buildings, which began in July, is moving at a slow pace. So far, only 70% of the demolition work has been completed. As part of the project, the buildings of a total of 168 landowners have to be demolished.

Sources told TNIE that one more month will be needed for the work to be completed. The tender is likely to be floated only after completing the entire demolition work and the state cabinet takes a decision, said a source. “We expect the entire demolition work to be completed by next month. The demolition of the buildings of 158 landowners is nearing completion. The decision to raze down the remaining 10 buildings needs to be taken by the KMRL,” the source said.

So far, the demolition work is being carried out based on the four tenders floated by the Kerala Rapid Transit Corporation Ltd (KRTL), which was the previous implementing agency. However, the tender for the next 10 buildings needs to be invited by KMRL.

Sreekaryam flyover (file pic)

The delay in the tender proceedings will also hold up the implementation of the metro project. Currently, the study on preparing the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) to identify the suitable model for the proposed metro rail projects in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode is in progress. The preparation of the CMP is expected to be completed by the end of March 2023.

Earlier, KMRL managing director Loknath Behera had written to the district administrations and mayors of both cities, seeking support and assistance in completing the project. Once the flyover is commissioned, the traffic congestion at Sreekaryam and Pongumoodu will be resolved to an extent.

Alignment for Pattom flyover yet to be approved

The KMRL is yet to approve the alignment for the Pattom flyover. As per the alignment, the 1.14-km four-lane flyover will begin near the PSC Headquarters and end near Plamoodu. The land acquisition for the project has been completed and compensation awarded to landowners. The flyover is expected to be completed within two years, and the KIIFB has already handed over Rs 16.46 crore. Since the stretch is already wide, the revenue department had to acquire only 23 cents of land for the project.

Both the Sreekaryam and Pattom flyovers will be constructed, and the pillars for the metro rail will be built on the median of the flyovers. So, it will be like a double-decker flyover. Earlier in March, disputes over land acquisition for the Sreekaryam flyover were resolved, and the distribution of compensation began. The district administration has acquired 1.34 hectares from 168 private parties in Cheruvakkal, Ulloor, and Pangappara villages. The KIIFB set aside Rs 70 crore for land acquisition for the flyover.

In 2016, the government had given the green signal for construction of flyovers at Sreekaryam, Pattom and Ulloor at a cost of Rs 272 crore. According to land acquisition rules, the value of the land being acquired for the Sreekaryam flyover is fixed at Rs 21 lakh per cent for those who surrendered their land willingly, and Rs 18 lakh per cent for others. However, the work on the proposed flyover at Ulloor has reached nowhere, and the land acquisition is yet to begin.

