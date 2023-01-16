Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Startup Mission adjudged Asia’s best performer in promoting talent

It also provided no less than 2,500 hours of mentorship to startups, alongside organising 15 investor and industry meets, and 40-plus workshops.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has successfully funded 200 start-ups after identifying more than 900 innovators deserving of encouragement last year. For their efforts, KSUM was adjudged Asia’s best performer when it came to promoting talents, as per the Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2022. They are also the fourth globally.

Instrumental in the state’s entrepreneurship development and incubation activities, KSUM conducted as many as 22 boot camps, eight hackathons and 10 summits, besides seven research demo days, three business demo days, and around 50 webinars.

It also provided no less than 2,500 hours of mentorship to startups, alongside organising 15 investor and industry meets, and 40-plus workshops. KSUM Chief Executive Officer Anoop Ambika said 2022 marked a fruitful year for the agency with a “notable rise” in the stature of the state’s startup ecosystem.

