Crime Branch holds first meeting in Nayana Sooryan death case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch team probing the unnatural death of filmmaker Nayana Sooryan held its first official meeting on Monday after receiving the case diary and other relevant reports from the Museum police, which first investigated the case, on Saturday.

Sources said the team will resort to a new strategy for investigating the case as there was little chance of getting any forensic evidence as the death occurred four years ago. It was also decided to record the statements of Nayana’s friends, who first saw her dead inside her rented house at Althara. Meanwhile, Nayana’s relatives said the probe team has not contacted them yet to record their statements or collect evidence. “We have no idea of how the investigation is faring.

The new probe team is yet to contact us,” said Praveena, Nayana’s sister. Meanwhile, it is learnt that the probe team will conduct an inspection at Nayana’s rented house at Althara on Tuesday. The team is also likely to record the statement of the house owner, who was present at the spot when Nayana’s friends found her lying dead in the house.

SP S Madhusoodanan, who leads the team, said though there is not much forensic evidence to work with, his team has discussed the matter and has formulated plans to deal with it. Meanwhile, controversy is brewing over the inclusion of senior civil police officer Christopher Shibu in the probe team. Shibu was part of the initial probe when he was attached to the Museum police. Madhusoodanan said there will be no change in the probe team.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch team probing the unnatural death of filmmaker Nayana Sooryan held its first official meeting on Monday after receiving the case diary and other relevant reports from the Museum police, which first investigated the case, on Saturday. Sources said the team will resort to a new strategy for investigating the case as there was little chance of getting any forensic evidence as the death occurred four years ago. It was also decided to record the statements of Nayana’s friends, who first saw her dead inside her rented house at Althara. Meanwhile, Nayana’s relatives said the probe team has not contacted them yet to record their statements or collect evidence. “We have no idea of how the investigation is faring. The new probe team is yet to contact us,” said Praveena, Nayana’s sister. Meanwhile, it is learnt that the probe team will conduct an inspection at Nayana’s rented house at Althara on Tuesday. The team is also likely to record the statement of the house owner, who was present at the spot when Nayana’s friends found her lying dead in the house. SP S Madhusoodanan, who leads the team, said though there is not much forensic evidence to work with, his team has discussed the matter and has formulated plans to deal with it. Meanwhile, controversy is brewing over the inclusion of senior civil police officer Christopher Shibu in the probe team. Shibu was part of the initial probe when he was attached to the Museum police. Madhusoodanan said there will be no change in the probe team.