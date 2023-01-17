KSRTC starts feeder service to make travel convenient, safe in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over the years, people in the city and suburbs switched to private vehicles due to limited bus services near their home, increasing both travel expenses and traffic congestion. Now that KSRTC has started a feeder service, the public can board the bus from their nearest lanes to the main bus stop, making the city travel easier. The new service is intended for both travel convenience and safety at an affordable cost.

“The feeder service will provide bus services at public doorstep. It will ensure first mile and last mile connectivity to people living on by-lanes and in residential locality,” said Transport Minister Antony Raju who flagged off the first service at Manikandeswaram in Peroorkada on Monday. Vattiyoorkavu MLA V K Prasanth presided over. KSRTC CMD Biju Prabhakar spoke about the new service at the venue. Initially, the feeder services buses will be operated in places where KSRTC has a monopoly on service. A modified mini bus will be used for the pilot run.

The bus has a CCTV camera and dash camera for safety and will be operated by a driver cum conductor who will issue the tickets. The feeder service takes only travel cards which are in use in the city circular, city shuttle and city radial services. The minimum ticket cost is Rs 10 and it has three fare stages of around 7.5km each. Recharge facility for travel cards will be available at bus stations. Currently, Rs 100 recharge gets full value and Rs 250 recharge gets an additional 10% value. The card can be recharged upto Rs 2,000 and can be transferred to other members.

KSRTC also plans to introduce 6 to 25 seaters for feeder service. The vehicles will be leased under revenue sharing model or on based on a license fee in selected areas. It is expected to promote self-employment by leasing 6-24 seaters from private persons. The first feeder service will ply on the Mannanthala-Kudappanakunnu- AKG Nagar- Peroorkada-Indira Nagar-Manikandeswaram- Nettayam- Vattiyoorkavu-Thittamangalam- Kundamankadavu-Valiyavila- Thirumala route. The trips have been arranged mainly in the morning and evening.

The feeder service connects the residential areas in four major roads such as MC Road, Thiruvananthapuram- Nedumangad road, East Fort-Vattiyoorkavu road and Thiruvananthapuram- Kattakada road. Already 10 residential associations are cooperating with the service. MLA Prasanth has convened a meeting with the residential association to ensure their cooperation. KSRTC has begun a feasibility study for starting feeder services in Vishambharan Nagar and Powdikonam. The residents association can send their demand for starting the service in their locality. For details, contact cty@kerala.gov.in.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over the years, people in the city and suburbs switched to private vehicles due to limited bus services near their home, increasing both travel expenses and traffic congestion. Now that KSRTC has started a feeder service, the public can board the bus from their nearest lanes to the main bus stop, making the city travel easier. The new service is intended for both travel convenience and safety at an affordable cost. “The feeder service will provide bus services at public doorstep. It will ensure first mile and last mile connectivity to people living on by-lanes and in residential locality,” said Transport Minister Antony Raju who flagged off the first service at Manikandeswaram in Peroorkada on Monday. Vattiyoorkavu MLA V K Prasanth presided over. KSRTC CMD Biju Prabhakar spoke about the new service at the venue. Initially, the feeder services buses will be operated in places where KSRTC has a monopoly on service. A modified mini bus will be used for the pilot run. The bus has a CCTV camera and dash camera for safety and will be operated by a driver cum conductor who will issue the tickets. The feeder service takes only travel cards which are in use in the city circular, city shuttle and city radial services. The minimum ticket cost is Rs 10 and it has three fare stages of around 7.5km each. Recharge facility for travel cards will be available at bus stations. Currently, Rs 100 recharge gets full value and Rs 250 recharge gets an additional 10% value. The card can be recharged upto Rs 2,000 and can be transferred to other members. KSRTC also plans to introduce 6 to 25 seaters for feeder service. The vehicles will be leased under revenue sharing model or on based on a license fee in selected areas. It is expected to promote self-employment by leasing 6-24 seaters from private persons. The first feeder service will ply on the Mannanthala-Kudappanakunnu- AKG Nagar- Peroorkada-Indira Nagar-Manikandeswaram- Nettayam- Vattiyoorkavu-Thittamangalam- Kundamankadavu-Valiyavila- Thirumala route. The trips have been arranged mainly in the morning and evening. The feeder service connects the residential areas in four major roads such as MC Road, Thiruvananthapuram- Nedumangad road, East Fort-Vattiyoorkavu road and Thiruvananthapuram- Kattakada road. Already 10 residential associations are cooperating with the service. MLA Prasanth has convened a meeting with the residential association to ensure their cooperation. KSRTC has begun a feasibility study for starting feeder services in Vishambharan Nagar and Powdikonam. The residents association can send their demand for starting the service in their locality. For details, contact cty@kerala.gov.in.