Tussle between VC and pro-LDF university body escalates at KTU

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The confrontation between the Vice-Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) Ciza Thomas and the pro-LDF Board of Governors intensified on Tuesday with the varsity body opposing the VC’s order transferring s ome of the varsity employees. At a meeting of the KTU Board of Governors (equivalent to the Senate in other universities) here on Tuesday, a resolution was passed against the transfer order, though with the Vice-Chancellor’s dissent note. The Board said the transfers would undermine the smooth functioning of the university. The resolution, moved by Board member Aseem Rasheed, was backed by almost all members of the pro-LDF varsity body.

It said the Vice-Chancellor’s decision to remove the official in charge of the varsity’s IT wing from the post would affect the security of the data relating to students. The Board of Governors also tasked a subcommittee to look into the Vice-Chancellor’s proposal to redeploy some of the university staff. A source said the VC’s decision to remove a temporary employee as her Private Secretary and to appoint a permanent staff to the post had irked the Board.

The decision to remove the Assistant Director (e-governance) who was on deputation to the post, did not also go down well with the Board. The official was removed for allegedly delaying the publication of the results of around 4,000 students. Meanwhile, it is pointed out that the transfer of employees was well within the powers of the Vice-Chancellor and that the Board of Governors or the Syndicate had no authority to interfere in the matter.

In a strange move, the Syndicate had constituted a sub-committee to oversee the day-to-day administration of the varsity last week in a bid to curtail the functioning of the Vice-Chancellor. The Syndicate had also insisted that it should be kept in the loop regarding all official communication between the Vice-Chancellor and Gover nor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is the varsity’s Chancellor. KTU sources said the Board’s resolution would have no impact on the transfer orders issued by the Vice-Chancellor. Ciza may also approach the governor against the illegal interference by the pro-LDF Board of Governors and the Syndicate.

