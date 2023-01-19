Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Late Congress leader Prathapachandran’s son Prejit approaches Kerala CM for justice

Prejit had on Tuesday approached state Congress president K Sudhakaran seeking a party probe on what led to his father’s death. However, Sudhakaran declined to help him.

Published: 19th January 2023 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress treasurer V Prathapachandran

Kerala Congress treasurer V Prathapachandran

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prejit Chandran, son of late state Congress treasurer V Prathapachandran, approached chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday and filed a complaint demanding action on his father’s death. Prejit had on Tuesday approached state Congress president K Sudhakaran seeking a party probe on what led to his father’s death. However Sudhakaran declined to help him, which led to a war of words between them. It’s in this backdrop that Prejit approached the chief minister.

Prathapachandran died on December 20 in his sleep apparently of a heart attack. His children Prejit, who works as the country head of a multinational aerospace company in Bengaluru and Preethi, who is based in Germany, had met DGP Anil Kant at his office on December 29 seeking a probe. Their grievance was that Prathapachandran had died due to stress. They said he was under tremendous stress after he confronted few of his party colleagues on the Congress Unit Committee formation.

However due to pressure from within the party including Sudhakaran, Prejit was hesitant to give statement to Vanchiyoor Police. Prajith told TNIE that he was hoping to get justice from the Congress party president Sudhakaran, but to no avail.

“I called on Sudhakaran at his house on Tuesday. The meeting did not turn out well. Sudhakaran was more interested in protecting his coterie comprising G S Babu, state Congress general secretary in-charge of Indira Bhavan, CUC workers from Kozhikode, Ramesh Kavil and Pramod Kottapally, Indira Bhavan office secretary B Chandrasekhara Unnithan and accountant Sanub”, said Prajith.

In their email complaint to the CM, Prejit and Preethi alleged mystery behind their father’s death. As per the email complaint a copy of which is with TNIE, Prathapachandran’s death was not natural but due to severe mental torture and malicious public campaign against him. Despite efforts, Sudhakaran remained incommunicado as he has been busy attending party programmes in Kannur. Meanwhile G S Babu vehemently denied the allegations raised by Prejit. He told TNIE that Prathapachandran was not stressed and was very cheerful.

“I’m not aware about the altercation between Sudhakaran and Prejit. It’s really unfortunate that Prejit is raising baseless allegations against the party and its leaders. Prathapan was very happy during his last days as the party could close the pending liabilities of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Development Studies, Neyyar Dam amounting to few crores. There is someone behind the curtain who is making Prejit do all these things,” said Babu.

AT A GLANCE
As per Prejit and Preethi’s email complaint to the CM, Prathapachandran’s death was not natural but due to severe mental torture and malicious public campaign against him

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Prathapachandran
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp