Kerala's Illickal Mala: Get lost in the clouds

Nayana Nari By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : As you trek through a terrain filled with majestic, tall trees and rocks, you feel as if you are moving closer to the sky and can touch the clouds. Located at 3,400 feet above sea level, the Illickal Mala, has numerous mountain streams that flow down to form the tranquil Meenachil river. The Illikkal mountain comprises three uniquely shaped hills – one of them looks like a mushroom, hence the name ‘Kuda Kallu’ (umbrella-shaped rock).

The second hill has a small hunch on the side, hence the name ‘Koonu Kallu’ (hunchback rock). And the third is called Illickal Kallu, which is derived from the mountain itself. A portion of the peak of the steep rock on top of the hill looks like it has broken off.

After a thrilling drive through hairpin curves and an uphill hike, there is a path that leads to Illickal Kallu.

One can walk this path or just stand there and feel the power of this imposing muscular rock. The view of the mist shrouding the towering hill, will take one’s breath away. The weather here is cool and if the sky is clear, the Arabian Sea can be seen as a thin blue line on the horizon. Sunsets on full-moon days are especially beautiful here. As the orange sun sets, the moon appears to rise like another sun.

The striking aspect of Illikkal Kallu is that one cannot help but wonder what happened to the absent half of the mountain. For those who enjoy trekking, Illikkal Kallu is a wonderful getaway. This mountainous region offers stunning vistas and an unforgettable trekking adventure.

Interestingly, the bridge that connects the hills is called the Narakapalam. Narakapalam literally translates to “hell’s bridge” in Malayalam, and is named so due to the drop on each of its sides.

The view from the top is worth the exciting car safari and the challenging hike to the top. Illikkal Kallu’s natural beauty and landscape are comparable to those of Kodaikanal’s pillar rocks. Neela Koduveli, a therapeutic herb, is claimed to grow here.

The approach is a treacherous, steep slope, but the panoramic views of the Western Ghats compensate for it. The best times to visit are summer, although the rainy season offers a totally different experience due to the thick mist that covers the mountain, enhancing the area’s natural beauty.

“We appeared to be between two clouds. We can also see mountains from the summit where it appears to be so white that it is like being in the clouds. It was wonderful. It’s an exciting getaway,” says Ganesh P, an MBA student who recently visited the spot.

Close to Illikkal Kallu is the Kattikayam waterfalls. Elaveezahpoonchira and Vagamon are two other popular stops for visitors heading to Illikal Kallu. Travellers can make use of lodging facilities, which includes food, at the DTPC’s Elaveezhapoonchira centre.

Caution: Travellers are advised to make plans after checking with DTPC officials on local weather conditions.

Distance from Kochi: 88km

Distance from

Thiruvananthapuram: 180km

Nearby attractions: Kattikayam waterfalls, Vagamon, Moolamattom, Elaveezhapoonchira Mountain, Kudayathoor, Kanjar, Ilaveezhapunchira, Melukavu, Nadukani

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : As you trek through a terrain filled with majestic, tall trees and rocks, you feel as if you are moving closer to the sky and can touch the clouds. Located at 3,400 feet above sea level, the Illickal Mala, has numerous mountain streams that flow down to form the tranquil Meenachil river. The Illikkal mountain comprises three uniquely shaped hills – one of them looks like a mushroom, hence the name ‘Kuda Kallu’ (umbrella-shaped rock). The second hill has a small hunch on the side, hence the name ‘Koonu Kallu’ (hunchback rock). And the third is called Illickal Kallu, which is derived from the mountain itself. A portion of the peak of the steep rock on top of the hill looks like it has broken off. After a thrilling drive through hairpin curves and an uphill hike, there is a path that leads to Illickal Kallu. One can walk this path or just stand there and feel the power of this imposing muscular rock. The view of the mist shrouding the towering hill, will take one’s breath away. The weather here is cool and if the sky is clear, the Arabian Sea can be seen as a thin blue line on the horizon. Sunsets on full-moon days are especially beautiful here. As the orange sun sets, the moon appears to rise like another sun. The striking aspect of Illikkal Kallu is that one cannot help but wonder what happened to the absent half of the mountain. For those who enjoy trekking, Illikkal Kallu is a wonderful getaway. This mountainous region offers stunning vistas and an unforgettable trekking adventure. Interestingly, the bridge that connects the hills is called the Narakapalam. Narakapalam literally translates to “hell’s bridge” in Malayalam, and is named so due to the drop on each of its sides. The view from the top is worth the exciting car safari and the challenging hike to the top. Illikkal Kallu’s natural beauty and landscape are comparable to those of Kodaikanal’s pillar rocks. Neela Koduveli, a therapeutic herb, is claimed to grow here. The approach is a treacherous, steep slope, but the panoramic views of the Western Ghats compensate for it. The best times to visit are summer, although the rainy season offers a totally different experience due to the thick mist that covers the mountain, enhancing the area’s natural beauty. “We appeared to be between two clouds. We can also see mountains from the summit where it appears to be so white that it is like being in the clouds. It was wonderful. It’s an exciting getaway,” says Ganesh P, an MBA student who recently visited the spot. Close to Illikkal Kallu is the Kattikayam waterfalls. Elaveezahpoonchira and Vagamon are two other popular stops for visitors heading to Illikal Kallu. Travellers can make use of lodging facilities, which includes food, at the DTPC’s Elaveezhapoonchira centre. Caution: Travellers are advised to make plans after checking with DTPC officials on local weather conditions. Distance from Kochi: 88km Distance from Thiruvananthapuram: 180km Nearby attractions: Kattikayam waterfalls, Vagamon, Moolamattom, Elaveezhapoonchira Mountain, Kudayathoor, Kanjar, Ilaveezhapunchira, Melukavu, Nadukani