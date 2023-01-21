NEET students demand more examination centres

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The MBBS students who finished their course in 2022 are dismayed about not being able to take the NEET-PG examination scheduled for March 5, 2023. Earlier, the National Medical Commission had allowed students who were completing their mandatory 365-day internship before April to attend the examination.

However, when it was learned that over 50% of students were rendered ineligible to attend the exam as their internships were ending way later, the Commission had, on January 13, extended the cut-off date to June 30 (from March 30). While this allowed for more regular students from the 2022 batch to apply, the last-minute change meant that most of them could not get an examination centre in Kerala. The applications from students from other batches, who had missed out on taking the exam last year, have also led to a crunch.

To mitigate this situation, students and parents have sought more centres in the state so that all the deserving can attend the examination. “We have urged the state and union governments to intervene and allay the concerns of the students,” said M Nazeer, general secretary of the Parents Association of Medical Students.

