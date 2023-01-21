Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

NEET students demand more examination centres

To mitigate this situation, students and parents have sought more centres in the state so that all the deserving can attend the examination

Published: 21st January 2023 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2023 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

exam

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The MBBS students who finished their course in 2022 are dismayed about not being able to take the NEET-PG examination scheduled for March 5, 2023. Earlier, the National Medical Commission had allowed students who were completing their mandatory 365-day internship before April to attend the examination.

However, when it was learned that over 50% of students were rendered ineligible to attend the exam as their internships were ending way later, the Commission had, on January 13, extended the cut-off date to June 30 (from March 30). While this allowed for more regular students from the 2022 batch to apply, the last-minute change meant that most of them could not get an examination centre in Kerala. The applications from students from other batches, who had missed out on taking the exam last year, have also led to a crunch.

To mitigate this situation, students and parents have sought more centres in the state so that all the deserving can attend the examination. “We have urged the state and union governments to intervene and allay the concerns of the students,” said M Nazeer, general secretary of the Parents Association of Medical Students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEET Examination centre
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp