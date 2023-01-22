Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

29-year-old man dies by suicide after calling up police control room

Though the police tried to stop him, he hanged self in a room of his house.

Published: 22nd January 2023 06:41 AM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 29-year-old youth died by suicide at Venganoor on Friday night after informing the Thiruvananthapuram city police control room that he was going to die. Amal Jith of Venganoor was found hanging at his residence by the Vizhinjam police that reached his house after being alerted by the control room. Amal was an accused in a case registered by Thodupuzha police earlier in connection with a tiff with his wife’s former husband. He told the control room that he was framed in the case and, hence he was going to die.

Vizhinjam police said Amal’s wife is a native of Thodupuzha. It was her second marriage. When her first husband came to know that his wife had conceived from Amal Jith, he met Amal in April last year which resulted in a scuffle. In the melee, her first husband was injured, and Amal was arrested by police and jailed for 49 days.

Later, Amal was admitted to the Kottayam mental health centre for 15 days as per a court order which stated that he had a mental disorder. An audio clip of Amal talking to the police was also released on Saturday. “The police filed a fake case against me. So I am going to die. Consider this as my dying declaration,” he told the control room.  Though the police tried to stop him, he hanged self in a room of his house.

(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

