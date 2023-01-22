Now, LSGs to submit annual plans after Kerala Budget

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has extended the deadline for local self-governments (LSGs) to submit their annual plans for the year 2023-24. The new deadline now falls on February 25 for grama panchayats and municipalities, and March 3 for block and district panchayats, Local Self-government Minister M B Rajesh said. The LSGs will, by then, learn the funds they are allocated in the State Budget and can finalise a plan accordingly. Heads of several LSGs had made demands for an extension citing the same.

The practice followed until now was to prepare an annual plan based on what funds were allocated in the previous year, and to effect a revision after the Budget. However, the wide margins between what was expected and what is indeed allocated created difficulties in implementing projects.

The new decision is an effort to remedy this. The annual plans are set up to combat poverty, improve waste management, give impetus to local economic development and the creation of job opportunities.

