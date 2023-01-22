Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Now, LSGs to submit annual plans after Kerala Budget

The practice followed until now was to prepare an annual plan based on what funds were allocated in the previous year, and to effect a revision after the Budget.

Published: 22nd January 2023 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 07:08 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has extended the deadline for local self-governments (LSGs) to submit their annual plans for the year 2023-24. The new deadline now falls on February 25 for grama panchayats and municipalities, and March 3 for block and district panchayats, Local Self-government Minister M B Rajesh said. The LSGs will, by then, learn the funds they are allocated in the State Budget and can finalise a plan accordingly. Heads of several LSGs had made demands for an extension citing the same.

The new decision is an effort to remedy this. The annual plans are set up to combat poverty, improve waste management, give impetus to local economic development and the creation of job opportunities.

