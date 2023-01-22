Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Operation Supari: Eight notorious burglars caught in police crackdown

Besides, the Fort police took two persons into custody – Manikandan, 32, of Thalayal and Shaheen, 35, of Chirayinkeezhu – for robbing a Tamil Nadu native near the East Fort bus stand.

Published: 22nd January 2023

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have nabbed eight notorious burglars as part of Operation Supari, a special crackdown on criminal elements. The arrested are accused of housebreaking and robbery. The Medical College police arrested Rakesh Krishnan, 20, Manikandan, 20, and Jithin, 24, all residents of Nedumcaud, in connection with vehicle thefts, and Prasannan, 55, of Alamcode for stealing a mobile phone of a patient admitted to the Medical College Hospital.

The Poojapura police nabbed Mohammed Afsal, a 19-year-old Kannur native, for stealing a motorcycle parked near NGO Quarters at Melaranoor near Karamana. Sanal Kumar, 48, of Pangappara, was arrested by the Kazhakootam police for stealing Rs 8,000 kept near the sanctum sanctorum of the Kazhakootam Mahadeva Temple.

Besides, the Fort police took two persons into custody – Manikandan, 32, of Thalayal and Shaheen, 35, of Chirayinkeezhu – for robbing a Tamil Nadu native near the East Fort bus stand. To prevent thefts and housebreakings, night patrolling in the city will be intensified in the coming days, said city police commissioner C H Nagaraju.

