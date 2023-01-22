Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Pattoor goonda attack: Four suspects surrender

Two of Prakash’s aides were nabbed earlier.

Published: 22nd January 2023 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Arrest, handcuff, held

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid police lapses in arresting notorious gangster Om Prakash in connection with the Pattoor goonda attack case, four of his accomplices surrendered before the judicial first class magistrate court at Vanchiyoor in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

The surrendered suspects are Asif, 35, Arif, 31, Jomon Ramesh, 24, and Ranjith, 21. They will be taken into custody for further proceedings, including interrogation and evidence collection, the police said. Sources said that Om Prakash is likely to surrender before the court soon.  

Meanwhile, crime branch officials raided Om Prakash’s house at Kowdiar on Saturday as part of the investigation. The dispute started when the house of brothers Asif and Arif at Mettukada came under attack by a rival gang led by another gangster Nithin on January 7.  In retaliation to this, Prakash and his accomplices hacked four members of the rival gang, including Nithin, using machetes at Pattoor on January 8. Two of Prakash’s aides were nabbed earlier.

Nithin, who heads a criminal gang, was at loggerheads with Om Prakash over business-related tussles. The Mettukada attack case was probed by the Museum police. However, the attack saw a rare resurfacing of the gangster, who had been lying low after being let off by the High Court in the Aprani Krishnakumar murder case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp