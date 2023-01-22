Police-criminal nexus: New SHOs for Pettah, Mangalapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of reports of an unholy nexus between the police and criminals, the state police have transferred 24 state house officers of various police stations. An order has been issued in this regard by the state police chief. Incidentally, new SHOs have been appointed at Pettah, under the jurisdiction of Thiruvananthapuram city police, and Mangalapuram, which come under the jurisdiction of Thiruvananthapuram rural police.
