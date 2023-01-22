Suspended ASI arrested for threatening cop

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kazhakootam police on Saturday arrested the suspended ASI of Mangalapuram police station for allegedly threatening and verbally abusing a special branch officer. The arrested is S Jayan. He was granted station bail later. According to Kazhakootam police, Jayan, who was suspended from the service the other day, had called the special branch officer Sajid alleging that he was suspended based on the report submitted by the special branch.

As per the complaint filed by Sajid at Kazhakootam police, Jayan used foul language against him over the phone. Earlier, 31 policemen of the Mangalapuram police station had faced disciplinary action in the name of their alleged link with gangsters. While SHO Sajesh and Jayan were suspended earlier, the rest were slapped with transfer orders.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kazhakootam police on Saturday arrested the suspended ASI of Mangalapuram police station for allegedly threatening and verbally abusing a special branch officer. The arrested is S Jayan. He was granted station bail later. According to Kazhakootam police, Jayan, who was suspended from the service the other day, had called the special branch officer Sajid alleging that he was suspended based on the report submitted by the special branch. As per the complaint filed by Sajid at Kazhakootam police, Jayan used foul language against him over the phone. Earlier, 31 policemen of the Mangalapuram police station had faced disciplinary action in the name of their alleged link with gangsters. While SHO Sajesh and Jayan were suspended earlier, the rest were slapped with transfer orders.