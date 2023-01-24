Local area development works e-tender waiver extended

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has extended the e-tender exemption to public works financed by local area development fund of legislators. Works costing up to Rs 5 lakh have been exempted from e-tendering until March 31, 2023, said an order issued by the finance department.

Earlier, the government had exempted works up to Rs 5 lakh implemented by local self-governments from e-tender until March 31, 2023. E-tendering was made mandatory for public works below Rs 5 lakh on June 17 last year. The finance secretary’s order quoted the recommendation by the finance inspection wing that e-tender will help prevent corrupt practices by bifurcating works.

The chief engineers’ committee had seconded this. Bifurcation of works was a common practice then to bypass the rule that mandates e-tender for works above Rs 5 lakh. The switch-over to e-tender had helped the government make huge savings, it is learnt. Competition resulted in contractors underquoting works, and several works were bid for 25-40 pc less than the estimate.

