TB outbreak at zoo: Minister Chinchu Rani appalled to find staff without protective gear

She also said that the institute will conduct an awareness class for all the zoo staff on precautions to be taken in the instance of an outbreak.

Published: 24th January 2023 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When J Chinchu Rani, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Zoos, paid a surprise visit to the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo on Monday evening, she was in for a shock. Despite 52 spotted deer and black bucks having perished here following a Tuberculosis (TB) outbreak, the animal handlers of the zoo had not bothered to wear gloves, masks or gumboots.

The minister, who had come unannounced to the city zoo to take stock of the situation, did not hide her displeasure over the lackadaisical attitude of the workers. “This is a serious lapse on the part of the animal handlers. They have not bothered to wear the requisite protective gear,” the minister said.

On the outbreak, she said that a report is awaited from the State Institute of Animal Diseases (SIAD) in Palode. She also said that the institute will conduct an awareness class for all the zoo staff on precautions to be taken in the instance of an outbreak.

As it was a holiday, the minister made rounds of the zoo on foot before holding talks with the chief veterinary surgeon Dr Jacob Alexander and other staff members. Alexander has requested the director of health services to hold a health camp for the zoo staff. It is learnt that his request has been forwarded to the state and Thiruvananthapuram district TB officers.

Meanwhile, Dr S Nandakumar, Disease Investigation Officer at SIAD told TNIE that the report with the recommendations will be submitted to the state government later this week. Tuberculosis, caused by the mycobacterium bovis, is a zoonotic disease.

