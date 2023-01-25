Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A collective that taps hidden potential of ‘homemakers’

Now, to remedy this, three women all former homemakers have begun Sapthavarnanghal, an art collective.

Published: 25th January 2023 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Shama Ameer,Jyothi Anand and Sindhu V Chandran | pics B P Deepu

By Navneeth K Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The burden of household chores leaves many women shackled and unable to tap their true potential. In a society that deems that such chores are indeed a woman’s job, art cannot truly flourish. 

Now, to remedy this, three women all former homemakers have begun Sapthavarnanghal, an art collective. Their main aim is to dislodge the idea that women are not deserving of the avenues to create art, and further, to empower them to wield their talents.

This, the founders believe, will not only help build the self-esteem of these women but also pave way for the betterment of society. “We know how it is. We too have been in the same situation. We want to help these women become more creative. It will help instil a sense of independence and restore lost dignity,” said Sidhu, one of the founders. 

For her, it was the pursuit of arts during her free time that finally gave her a sense of satisfaction.
“For anyone doubting their abilities, we only have ourselves to present. We are indeed examples of what happens when one can turn his or her passion into a profession. If we can do it, anyone can,” Sidhu added.

The brainchild of Sindhu V Chandran, Shama Ameer, and Jyothi Anand, Sapthavarnanghal brings to the fore a variety of works that explores different art styles including mural, abstract, kalamkari and mandala. Their recent exhibitions in the city were a big hit, garnering the three a lot of participants.

“Many who attended said they will continue doing more artwork. Colours, we learned, have a way of healing us, more than any medicine,” said Jyothi. According to her, the exhibitions are the first step towards their efforts to build an art institute.

“We have been working towards this since 2020,” said Sindhu. Though they have been pursuing arts for over a decade, the trio maintain that there is still a lot to learn. “We attend all the art workshops we can. We are currently learning Kerala mural work from Guruvayoor,” Jyothi said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp