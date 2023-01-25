A collective that taps hidden potential of ‘homemakers’

Navneeth K Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The burden of household chores leaves many women shackled and unable to tap their true potential. In a society that deems that such chores are indeed a woman’s job, art cannot truly flourish.

Now, to remedy this, three women all former homemakers have begun Sapthavarnanghal, an art collective. Their main aim is to dislodge the idea that women are not deserving of the avenues to create art, and further, to empower them to wield their talents.

This, the founders believe, will not only help build the self-esteem of these women but also pave way for the betterment of society. “We know how it is. We too have been in the same situation. We want to help these women become more creative. It will help instil a sense of independence and restore lost dignity,” said Sidhu, one of the founders.

For her, it was the pursuit of arts during her free time that finally gave her a sense of satisfaction.

“For anyone doubting their abilities, we only have ourselves to present. We are indeed examples of what happens when one can turn his or her passion into a profession. If we can do it, anyone can,” Sidhu added.

The brainchild of Sindhu V Chandran, Shama Ameer, and Jyothi Anand, Sapthavarnanghal brings to the fore a variety of works that explores different art styles including mural, abstract, kalamkari and mandala. Their recent exhibitions in the city were a big hit, garnering the three a lot of participants.

“Many who attended said they will continue doing more artwork. Colours, we learned, have a way of healing us, more than any medicine,” said Jyothi. According to her, the exhibitions are the first step towards their efforts to build an art institute.

“We have been working towards this since 2020,” said Sindhu. Though they have been pursuing arts for over a decade, the trio maintain that there is still a lot to learn. “We attend all the art workshops we can. We are currently learning Kerala mural work from Guruvayoor,” Jyothi said.

