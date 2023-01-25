Digital university joins hands with IISER for research collaboration

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Digital University Kerala (DUK) and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Thiruvananthapuram (IISER), have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for academic and research cooperation that includes the plan for a joint international centre of excellence for translational research in data science, and electronics manufacturing.

As part of the initiative, DUK and IISER will work towards the development of joint MSc, MTech and PhD programmes in data science, electronics and inter-disciplinary themes. It also includes provision for student exchange programmes that will provide opportunities for students to collaborate with researchers and experts from both institutes, as well as from industry partners.

The MoU for cooperation between the two leading academic institutions was signed by DUK Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath and IISER director Jarugu Narasimha Moorthy. The MoU was initiated through the discussions between Prof Anil Shaji, Prof Joy Mitra, and Prof Alex James, with a joint aim to explore emerging cross-disciplinary areas in Data Sciences and Electronics.

