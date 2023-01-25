Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Digital university joins hands with IISER for research collaboration

The MoU for cooperation between the two leading academic institutions was signed by DUK Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath and IISER director Jarugu Narasimha Moorthy.

Published: 25th January 2023 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Startups, meets

(Representational image)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Digital University Kerala (DUK) and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Thiruvananthapuram (IISER), have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for academic and research cooperation that includes the plan for a joint international centre of excellence for translational research in data science, and electronics manufacturing.

As part of the initiative, DUK and IISER will work towards the development of joint MSc, MTech and PhD programmes in data science, electronics and inter-disciplinary themes. It also includes provision for student exchange programmes that will provide opportunities for students to collaborate with researchers and experts from both institutes, as well as from industry partners.

The MoU for cooperation between the two leading academic institutions was signed by DUK Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath and IISER director Jarugu Narasimha Moorthy. The MoU was initiated through the discussions between Prof Anil Shaji, Prof Joy Mitra, and Prof Alex James, with a joint aim to explore emerging cross-disciplinary areas in Data Sciences and Electronics.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IISER
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp