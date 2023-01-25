Prejit gives statement against Congress office-bearers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prejit Chandran, son of former state Congress treasurer V Prathapachandran, gave a statement to the investigating official in connection with the complaint he gave to the chief minister on his father’s death. Prejit appeared before D K Prithviraj, assistant commissioner, Shanghumugham, and gave his statement which lasted for over four hours. It is learned that he had cast serious aspersions against a few party office-bearers. Prejit had approached the chief minister last week after state Congress president K Sudhakaran did not accede to his demand for a probe into his father’s death.