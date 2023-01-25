School in Aruvikkara reaches out to students in distress, builds houses

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two years ago when the pandemic was its peak, teachers of Aruvikkara Government Higher Secondary School realised that their students would be in acute distress as many families had lost their livelihood due to the frequent lockdowns. The school mostly has students from financially backward families on its rolls.

The teachers came to know that a Class 11 student and her family, comprising her mother and younger sister, who is also a Class six student of the school, were in dire straits. They were unable to pay rent for the house or even afford a decent meal.

The teacher reported the matter to the school authorities. The school’s then Parent Teacher Association (PTA) member KS Sunil Kumar, who is part of Aruvikkara-based charitable organisation Thanal came forward with the idea of building a house for the student and her family.

“Thanal bought a three cent plot and thanks to the intervention by Aruvikkara MLA G Stephen, SJU Homes prepared the plan for a 650 square feet house and also assured to bear 80% of the cost. The remaining amount and building materials were sourced by Thanal,” Sajeev Kumar VS, school PTA president told TNIE.

Meanwhile, it was a visit by one of the school teachers to the house of two students in Vembannur that brought to light the dilapidated condition of their house. The siblings studying in Classes X and VII had a tarpaulin sheet as a roof over their heads. The PTA informed the matter to Vishnu Krishnan, who was part of Prathidhwani, a socio-cultural organisation of Technopark employees. Vishnu, who currently in the US got in touch with an American Malayali association and a charitable organisation Care & Share and mobilised Rs 10.3 lakh to build a house for the sisters.

The keys to the two houses were handed over by the MLA to the beneficiaries on Tuesday on the occasion of National Girl Child Day. But these were not the only set of houses built under the initiative of the school PTA. Two Class six students, also got new houses at Mylam and Vembannur last year.

School Vice principal Moli N recollects how the school chanced to know about the other students’ plight. “A teacher of our school carried out visits to students’ houses after heavy rainfall in the area. It was during one of these visits that she saw that the house of a class six student was in a dilapidated condition,” Moli said.

Under an initiative by former School Management Committee chairman Manikandan Nair, the YMCA Abu Dhabi chapter got in touch with the school and offered to build a new house. The student and his family moved into the new house on February 5 last year.

Thanks to the initiative by the Kerala School Teachers’ Association (KSTA), a house was built for another Class six student of the school from Vembannur. The girl’s mother had died battling cancer and she was living with her grandparents and younger sister. The house was completed and handed over in Decmber 9 last year under the ‘Kuttikkoru Veedu; project.

