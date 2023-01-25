Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Screening of ‘controversial’ BBC documentary keeps Thiruvananthapuram on toes

The police blocking the Yuva Morcha activists who held a protest march to Manaveeyam Veedhi where the Youth Congress activists were screening the documentary, India:The Modi Question | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tension prevailed in Thiruvananthapuram city on Tuesday after BJP-Yuva Morcha workers attempted to disrupt the screening of BBC documentary Modi: The India Question organised by the DYFI-SFI and the Youth Congress activists. The screenings were held in four places in the city.

While the screenings organised by the SFI units in the Government Law College and the University College ended without any issues, the screenings on the Manaveeyam road and at Poojappura, organised by the Youth Congress and the DYFI, respectively, were met with protests by the BJP-Yuva Morcha workers.

At Poojapura, the police had to resort to water cannons after the BJP workers tried to remove the barricades erected by the police to prevent them from reaching the venue.

A similar protest was witnessed on the Manaveeyam road, where the Youth Congress screened the documentary.

The police had anticipated protests from the right-wing outfits and were ready to thwart any attempt from their side to sabotage the programme.

When the BJP workers tried to rush to the venue, the Museum police cornered 11 agitators and whisked them away. They were later charged with unlawful assembly.

