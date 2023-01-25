Stage built for protest collapses, MLA escapes unhurt

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The temporary stage built to protest for an overpass of the under construction NH-66 bypass at Mannakkal in Neyyattinkara collapsed on Tuesday. The stage collapsed while all protesters, including Neyyattinkara MLA K Ansalan, were present. However, a major disaster was averted as the stage was too low and did not have a ceiling.

The incident took place around 11.30am when Ansalan was about to return after inaugurating the protest. Soon, the stage collapsed, and around six people were on the stage, including the MLA. But they were able to escape unharmed.

Earlier, the residents of Mannakkal and Thirupuram were outraged by the National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI) decision to demolish the road that connects Mannakkal and Mavilakadavu to build the NH-66 bypass. The work from Mukkola, near Vizhinjam, to Karode, near the Tamil Nadu border, is pending at Mannakkal and Thengavila.

