PM for a day

By Express News Service

As ‘New India’ celebrates yet another glorious Republic Day, TNIE discusses with some commonfolk and essential workers on what their first ‘surgical strikes’ would be if they are made the prime minister for 24 hours

‘Create unity’

It feels nice to even just imagine being the prime minister! My first move as PM will be aimed at spreading awareness among people to nurture love and unity in society. I will remove the air of chaos that exists today. I will help all street vendors own a proper shop; even small kiosks by the pavements would do. I will give them a space to grow their businesses. This will help improve the standard of living and self-esteem of a large number of people.

Rajeev G, tea shop owner

‘Limit strikes’

Based on my area of work, a key decision I would take is to curb strikes, rallies by political parties. In a democracy, such activism and demonstrations are needed, but I will ensure they are limited to a particular time and area. It’s very difficult to control the traffic and simultaneously deal with protests and related issues. First, I will implement a proper system to address and handle such issues.

Azeeb B, traffic policeman

‘Quality health care’

My primary focus will be on ensuring quality health care to all citizens. I will implement strict restrictions on fake or low-quality medicines. I will also end the nexus between some doctors and pharma dealers.

Ajit Kumar, pharmacist

‘Reduce fuel price’

The first thing that comes to my mind when I think about being the prime minister is, without any doubt, is fuel price! Petrol price is about Rs107 per litre. High fuel prices have always been a burden on the common man. I have been a delivery agent for the past two years, so I know how high fuel prices can be a heavy blow. I will take immediate measures to bring down petrol price to about Rs 70-80 per litre.Mohammed Niyas, parcel delivery executive

‘More bus’

Having worked in the public transport sector for many years, I understand how important it is for the common man. Currently, the fund allocated for the sector is insufficient. I will enhance funding for public transport, and also ensure that buses ply on every local route. Advanced buses. including low-floor models, will be launched to ensure every citizen has access to comfortable transportation.

Joshan Varghese, KSRTC driver

‘Free education’

I would ensure free education for all children. This needs to be implemented well. It is a shame that even now we see many children on the streets and engaging in labour. I will ensure no child is left without education. Children are the future, and their education is our responsibility. Another area that I would focus on is healthcare. There are many medicines that are exorbitantly priced — for instance, Rs 50,000 for a single injection. Such medicines are often beyond the reach of people doing menial jobs. That’s unfair. I will ensure free healthcare for everyone, especially people who suffer from life-threatening conditions such as cancer. Education and healthcare will be the responsibility of my government; people will not have to worry.

Selvamani, fish dealer

‘Disabled-friendly’

I will first initiate measures to ensure our cities are disabled-friendly. I will focus on ensuring dignity to people with disabilities; all development projects will be implemented keeping this mind. I will also initiate a welfare project for lottery sellers with physical disabilities, and give subsidies to build houses. Talking of lotteries, I will increase the prizes given per set of tickets, so that more people are encouraged to purchase them.

Ravi Kumar, lottery agent with physical disability

‘TA for ASHA workers’

My first decision as prime minister will be to increase the salary given to Asha workers. The current remuneration does not even cover the actual expenses involved in our work. One key change will be disbursing travel allowance based on the work.

Chinnamma Jose, Asha Worker

‘Access to basic facilities’

If made PM, my first decision will be to ensure access for all to basic essentials such as clean water, food, electricity, etc. We do need mega development projects such as roads and infrastructure, but, before all that, it is paramount to ensure basic needs are met. In the case of Kerala, my focus will be ensuring self-sufficiency in agriculture. We need to change from depending on other states for rice, sugar, etc. Cultivation should be boosted.

Baiju Mohanan, security personnel

‘Futuristic development’

Traffic congestion due to demonstrations by political parties and other organisations is a major issue that inconveniences the public. I will find a solution to get rid of this social discomfort. Then, I will ensure there are sufficient comfort stations, especially for women. I will also initiate well-planned, futuristic development projects. Many construction works carried-out in the name of development are just for namesake; I will change that scenario.

Nimitha, grocery shop owner

‘Women’s safety’

I will implement measures to enhance women’s safety and empowerment. Women should be able to walk outside freely, without worrying about being harassed or attacked. The fear that women have when walking at night, for example, should go away. I will ensure that. Future generation of women should be liberated, enjoy real independence. — Thyagini, janitor

As ‘New India’ celebrates yet another glorious Republic Day, TNIE discusses with some commonfolk and essential workers on what their first ‘surgical strikes’ would be if they are made the prime minister for 24 hours ‘Create unity’ It feels nice to even just imagine being the prime minister! My first move as PM will be aimed at spreading awareness among people to nurture love and unity in society. I will remove the air of chaos that exists today. I will help all street vendors own a proper shop; even small kiosks by the pavements would do. I will give them a space to grow their businesses. This will help improve the standard of living and self-esteem of a large number of people. Rajeev G, tea shop owner ‘Limit strikes’ Based on my area of work, a key decision I would take is to curb strikes, rallies by political parties. In a democracy, such activism and demonstrations are needed, but I will ensure they are limited to a particular time and area. It’s very difficult to control the traffic and simultaneously deal with protests and related issues. First, I will implement a proper system to address and handle such issues. Azeeb B, traffic policeman ‘Quality health care’ My primary focus will be on ensuring quality health care to all citizens. I will implement strict restrictions on fake or low-quality medicines. I will also end the nexus between some doctors and pharma dealers. Ajit Kumar, pharmacist ‘Reduce fuel price’ The first thing that comes to my mind when I think about being the prime minister is, without any doubt, is fuel price! Petrol price is about Rs107 per litre. High fuel prices have always been a burden on the common man. I have been a delivery agent for the past two years, so I know how high fuel prices can be a heavy blow. I will take immediate measures to bring down petrol price to about Rs 70-80 per litre.Mohammed Niyas, parcel delivery executive ‘More bus’ Having worked in the public transport sector for many years, I understand how important it is for the common man. Currently, the fund allocated for the sector is insufficient. I will enhance funding for public transport, and also ensure that buses ply on every local route. Advanced buses. including low-floor models, will be launched to ensure every citizen has access to comfortable transportation. Joshan Varghese, KSRTC driver ‘Free education’ I would ensure free education for all children. This needs to be implemented well. It is a shame that even now we see many children on the streets and engaging in labour. I will ensure no child is left without education. Children are the future, and their education is our responsibility. Another area that I would focus on is healthcare. There are many medicines that are exorbitantly priced — for instance, Rs 50,000 for a single injection. Such medicines are often beyond the reach of people doing menial jobs. That’s unfair. I will ensure free healthcare for everyone, especially people who suffer from life-threatening conditions such as cancer. Education and healthcare will be the responsibility of my government; people will not have to worry. Selvamani, fish dealer ‘Disabled-friendly’ I will first initiate measures to ensure our cities are disabled-friendly. I will focus on ensuring dignity to people with disabilities; all development projects will be implemented keeping this mind. I will also initiate a welfare project for lottery sellers with physical disabilities, and give subsidies to build houses. Talking of lotteries, I will increase the prizes given per set of tickets, so that more people are encouraged to purchase them. Ravi Kumar, lottery agent with physical disability ‘TA for ASHA workers’ My first decision as prime minister will be to increase the salary given to Asha workers. The current remuneration does not even cover the actual expenses involved in our work. One key change will be disbursing travel allowance based on the work. Chinnamma Jose, Asha Worker ‘Access to basic facilities’ If made PM, my first decision will be to ensure access for all to basic essentials such as clean water, food, electricity, etc. We do need mega development projects such as roads and infrastructure, but, before all that, it is paramount to ensure basic needs are met. In the case of Kerala, my focus will be ensuring self-sufficiency in agriculture. We need to change from depending on other states for rice, sugar, etc. Cultivation should be boosted. Baiju Mohanan, security personnel ‘Futuristic development’ Traffic congestion due to demonstrations by political parties and other organisations is a major issue that inconveniences the public. I will find a solution to get rid of this social discomfort. Then, I will ensure there are sufficient comfort stations, especially for women. I will also initiate well-planned, futuristic development projects. Many construction works carried-out in the name of development are just for namesake; I will change that scenario. Nimitha, grocery shop owner ‘Women’s safety’ I will implement measures to enhance women’s safety and empowerment. Women should be able to walk outside freely, without worrying about being harassed or attacked. The fear that women have when walking at night, for example, should go away. I will ensure that. Future generation of women should be liberated, enjoy real independence. — Thyagini, janitor