Temperature likely to go up in coming days: Experts

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a brief dip in temperature due to rains, the maximum temperature in the state is likely to revert back to one of the highest in the country. The state has recorded a maximum temperature of 35-36 degree Celsius for the last two weeks. It was the highest in the country as northern states are currently experiencing cold weather.

Kozhikode recorded the highest temperature of 33.4 degree Celsius when it received 4 mm of rainfall while Thiruvananthapuram recorded a maximum temperature of 31 degree celsius when the rainfall was 53.3 mm, on Wednesday. According to weather experts, the dry spell and absence of clouds would further increase the temperature in the coming days.

“The maximum temperature will remain high for a few more days. A low pressure developing on the south eastern side of Bay of Bengal on January 27 could end the dry spell by the first week of February. But the exact trajectory of the low pressure will be known only in the coming days,” said Rajeevan Erikkulam, meteorologist with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority. The IMD is also expected to release the monthly forecast for February soon. The state received large excess rainfall of 11 mm against the normal rainfall of 5.9 mm till January 25.

