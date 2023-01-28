A fort to protect the temple

George Johnson By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: East Fort in Thiruvananthapuram, also known as Kizhakke Kotta, is a historical and cultural landmark. The fort, located in the heart of the city, was built in the 18th century by the then king Marthanda Varma of Travancore kingdom. And Thycaud Keshavan Nambudiri directed the construction. The fort served as the main military base for the Travancore army and played a crucial role in the defence of the kingdom from invading forces.

According to Hari Kumar, author of the book Ananthapuri Puravum Puravrithavum the 14th-century writing ‘Ananthapuravarnam’ shows the fort was built to protect Sree Padmanabha Temple. It has 16 watchtowers where people could stay and tools could be kept.

The fort’s massive walls, which are made of laterite stones, are over 30 feet high and more than a mile in circumference. The walls were built with several bastions and gates to provide multiple lines of defence.

Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple is located within the fort’s walls. The temple is believed to have been built in the 8th century and is a testament to the architectural and engineering skills of the kingdom.

Another important monument within the fort is the Sree Chitra Art Gallery. The gallery is located in the palace of the Travancore kings and houses a collection of traditional and contemporary art from Kerala and other parts of India. Visitors can also see some of the personal belongings of the kings, such as thrones, swords and other artefacts. The palace within the fort complex is also a symbol of Travancore dynasty’s grandeur and an example of traditional Kerala architecture.

The East Fort also has a rich cultural heritage. The fort is home to the Sree Chithira Thirunal Centre for Performing Arts and several museums. It has also played a crucial role in the political history

of Kerala. During the British Raj, the fort served as the administrative centre of the Travancore kingdom. After Independence, it was the seat of state government until the capital was moved to Thiruvananthapuram in 1956.

Recently, the East Fort has become a popular tourist destination. The fort is open to the public every day and is thronged by residents and tourists alike.

